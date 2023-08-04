How is leprosy spread?, a priority disease in 12 municipalities in Mexico

Ministry of Health (SSa) said in his latest epidemiological report that he is monitoring 12 municipalities in the country for cases leprosy, after I found this Mexico He has 300 treatment cases in 28 different states.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) Leprosy is a chronic infectious disease caused by bacterium Mycobacterium leprosy.

It mainly affects the skin, peripheral nerves, the mucous membrane of the upper respiratory tract and the eyes. If left untreated, it can lead to progressive and permanent disability.

Its symptoms include reddish or hypopigmented skin lesions with marked loss of sensation, as well as peripheral nerve involvement, as evidenced by loss of sensation and movement of the arms, legs, or face. However, their appearance can take from one to 20 years.

Bacteria are transmitted through liquids body parts are ejected through the mouth and nose. But in order to become infected, you need to maintain close and prolonged contact with a patient who has not been treated for months.

Instead of, does not spread by accidental contact with an infected person, such as shaking hands or hugging, or sharing food or sitting next to a person who has it.

This is because it reproduces slowly and has an average incubation period. 5 years. In addition, the patient stops transmitting disease when you start receiving treatment.

Therefore, leprosy is curable by giving three remedies for six months: dapsone, rifampicin and clofazimine. Treatment at the initial stages can prevent disability, says WHO.

The disease is present in more than 120 countries, which collectively report more than 200,000 new cases a year, according to the UN organization. However, the number of infections gradually decreased both globally and regionally, so that in 2000 it was eliminated as a global public health problem.

Leprosy infections in Mexico

In Mexico, 28 states are currently reporting infections in their territories, adding to a total of 300 cases reported in the Republic of Mexico.

According to the latest Ministry of Health surveillance report released on July 29, the country has 12 municipalities declared “leprosy priority” spread across seven states.

Municipalities affected by Jalisco Tuscaquesco, San Sebastian del Oeste and San Cristobal de la Barranca, and in Michoacán These are Nocupetaro and NuevoUreco. They are joined by Tlaltizapan in morelos, smears in New LionChoice in sinaloa and Tunkas in yucatan, as well as El Espinal, Santiago Niltepec and San Miguel Chimalapa in Oaxaca.