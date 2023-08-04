How has the pandemic affected the mental health of men and women? – Medical news

How has the pandemic and the response to it affected the quality of life and mental health of men and women?

When shops, restaurants, cinemas and theaters remained closed. When meetings with friends and family were forbidden. When school lessons had to be done at home in children’s rooms. When it wasn’t about travel.

Nowadays, most people seem to have forgotten about these times. However, the various measures taken by politicians have probably caused great stress for many. Fear for work, anxiety for sick relatives, nervous tension when parents and children sit together in a small apartment and are forced to put up home Office And home schooling: all this was not without consequences, as numerous studies show.

Network of differential interactions between psychosocial factors, mental health and health-related quality of life in women and men

psychosocial factors affect mental health and health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in complex ways, but gender differences in these interactions remain poorly understood. We investigated whether psychosocial factors such as social support, personal and work challenges affect mental health and HRQoL differently in women and men during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Between June and October 2020, the cohort study “Characterization and course of heart failure AB, stages and determinants of progression (STAAB)” conducted the first part of a special program on COVID-19, a representative sample, stratified by age and sex. sample population of Würzburg, Germany.

Using psychometric networks, for the first time, we have established complex relationships between personal social support, personal and work problems, and their interaction with anxiety, depression, and HRQoL quality of life. Second, we test for gender differences by comparing expected impact, difference in edge weights, and network stability. Comparison of networks revealed a significant difference in the overall structure of the network. Male (N = 1370) but not female (N = 1520) networks showed a positive association between work-related anxiety and anxiety. In both networks, anxiety was the most central variable. These results provide additional evidence that the complex interaction of psychosocial factors with mental health and health care quality of life is critically gender-specific. Our findings are relevant to designing gender-responsive interventions to build resilience during the pandemic crisis.







Anxiety is the deciding factor

How and to what extent has this experience affected the mental health and quality of life of women and men in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic? This was investigated by a research team from the University and University Hospital of Würzburg. In particular, the researchers were interested in the relationship between anxiety about the workplace and about other people with a person’s own mental health problems, such as anxiety and depression, and their overall quality of life, and how they are affected by the support of friends. or at work, and if the results show differences between men and women.

The conclusions are unequivocal: in this complex of various variables and influencing factors anxiety plays a central role. However, there are clear gender differences: “In men, anxiety increases with work anxiety, an effect that does not appear in women. On the other hand, we were able to register an increase in the level of anxiety in women in parallel with an increase in their anxiety about family and friends, ”says Greet Hein. In addition, the study shows that women at such times respond positively to the support of friends and family in improving their quality of life. In men, this phenomenon was not manifested.