HONOR introduces improved features in its app

HONOR, the world’s leading technology brand, has unveiled new enhanced features for its HONOR Health app.

Designed to inspire a healthier lifestyle, this innovative app acts like a digital health journal, fully tracking each individual’s physical condition and providing valuable overall health information.

However, a healthy lifestyle is not just limited to physical activity, but also includes stress management and adequate rest. For this reason, HONOR Health provides advanced tools to regulate breathing, relieve stress, and promote restful sleep, helping you achieve optimal balance in your daily life.

Comprehensive health monitoring 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

For those who want to keep an eye on their well-being, the HONOR Health app allows you to pair with all HONOR wearables. With accurate and continuous monitoring, all health data is stored securely, providing a complete, intelligent and integrated solution for your wellness and fitness.

Your personal fitness trainer at your fingertips

If you don’t have a wearable device, that’s not a problem either. HONOR Health has been carefully designed to turn your smartphone into a personal fitness trainer for both indoor and outdoor activities, from running to cycling. With easy monitoring and recording of all your physical activity metrics, this app is available anytime, anywhere, offering you a constant guide to a more active and healthy life.

Adapted to all needs and levels

Whether you’re new to the world of health and fitness or already a seasoned enthusiast, the HONOR Health app adapts to your needs and fitness level. You can access it through the HONOR App Market, Google Play Store, or Apple Store (availability varies by region). Regardless of your device (Android or iOS, smartphone or tablet), HONOR Health works flawlessly and is compatible with HONOR Watch GS3 and Band 7.

Synchronization

Syncing your HONOR Watch GS3 or Band 7 with the HONOR Health app is quick and easy. Below we summarize the steps for this.

For Android users:

Activate Bluetooth.

Open the HONOR Health app and sign in with your HONOR account.

Go to “Device” and click the “Add Device” button.

The app will automatically find and display the name of your HONOR device. Choose your model.

Tap “OK” for “Bluetooth Message Sync” and then confirm the pairing request on the wearable.

For iOS users: