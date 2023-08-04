News

Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire among friends in Ibiza

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 6 1 minute read


Las american movie stars Leonardo Dicaprio and tobey maguire Enjoy a holiday together in Ibiza. Both the actors, who were close friends years back, landed together at Jondal on a zodiac-type boat along with several friends and their guardians.


DiCaprio returned to the island in early June after spending a few days in Ibiza and Formentera with 22-year-old model Meghan Roche. During those days, the actor and model dined together at the restaurant Moli de Sal de Formentera and spent the day aboard a luxurious 108-meter-long ship.

Write

DiCaprio returned to the island in early June after spending a few days in Ibiza and Formentera with 22-year-old model Meghan Roche. During those days, the actor and model dined together at the restaurant Moli de Sal de Formentera and spent the day aboard a luxurious 108-meter-long ship.


For the occasion, the Avatar actor of Spider-Man and DiCaprio visited the island together, where the two posed for photos with friends and several parents. Both the stars have maintained a close friendship over the years.




(tagstotranslate)famous

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Brad Pitt strengthens relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon after new tensions with Angelina Jolie

2 weeks ago

Troye Sivan, Carly Rae Jepsen, Roisin and Jessie…

10 hours ago

The Best Jennifer Lopez Movies You Can’t Miss & Where to Watch Them

2 weeks ago

Andrea Bocelli Responds to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button