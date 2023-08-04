Holidays, time to improve health

Disconnecting and at the same time reconnecting is one of the most important tasks of a person in our time. For this, the holidays are really important.

It is about, as far as possible, always having an agreed rest time.especially as the year rolls on and our body and mind begin to demand a much-needed shutdown.

Also read: Physical activity, key to youth mental health

But at this moment it is important to know that a vacation with the family will be even more useful. These are the moments we cherish the most and, of course, when we return home, something will change for the better in the home environment.

Knowing how to choose a very good vacation spot

However, rest planning is not a day-to-day affair. Perhaps the most elementary thing when you think about it is destiny.

What are we looking for? This is the question we ask ourselves most often. And among the many options that exist, a beach holiday is undoubtedly one of the most desirable for everyone.

And the fact is that the beach invites you not only to relax, but also to think about the atmosphere of the party, in which music and other activities always prove to be ideal to achieve real distraction.

perfect vacation

In beach destinations cancun It has always been a great reference point for Hispanics and people from all over the world.

This Mexican paradise offers everything a vacation can find and, in this case, much more, with Family Matters having a specific plan to end this 2023 well-charged.

Near “Vacation with Purpose”a space for relaxation and spiritual reunion, accompanied by live performances, landscapes and the unique culture of this Mexican city.

You can read: How do you talk about mental health? Notes of a psychotherapist Understand your mind

From October 9 to 12, it might even be the perfect opportunity to do what many have not done lately, leaving the effects of the pandemic behind without being able to travel with those characteristics.

The Planet Hollywood Hotel in Costa Mujeres offers the best locations so that, together with your loved ones, you can reach the level of tranquility that you need not only in the moment, but also to continue to visualize the future that comes from the hand of God. .

Alex Campos, Juan from Montreal and Pastor Joe Owen will be participating in this “Vacation with a Purpose”.

Follow RTVC news and stay connected