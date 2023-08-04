News

Here’s the Theme for Khloe Kardashian’s Son’s Birthday Party

AndThis Thursday, August 3, there was a party for the Kardashian-Jenner family. Khloe’s youngest son, Tatum recently celebrated his first birthday and the mommy threw a birthday party to celebrate the special occasion.

From photos shared on social networks, it can be seen that the party decorations were in neutral tones, such as white and light blue, the same colors were chosen for the sweets and for the birthday cake, which featured a rocket, an astronaut And there was a moon on the top.

On the table, which Khloe shared on social media, you can also see cupcakes, popcorn and macaroons, among many other sweets.

The birthday girl’s mom chose a white midi-length dress with a bodice and spaghetti straps, and sandals of the same color. As you can see in the gallery, the boy was also dressed in white, wearing a coat and light-colored sneakers.

Remember that Khloe is also mom to five-year-old True. Both are the fruit of a relationship with Tristan Thompson.

