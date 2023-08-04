Here’s how to use it to prevent wrinkles in time

Green tea is a plant that provides various health benefits such as slowing down premature aging as it has antioxidant properties, as explained by the Portuguese Portal of Health, Nutrition and Wellbeing. To your health.

“Green tea is high in antioxidants that prevent cell aging because they fight free radicals, keeping skin hydrated, looking healthy, and preventing wrinkles.” explained the Portuguese portal.

Green tea can be brewed straight or mixed with lemon or mint leaves. | Photo: Getty Images

In addition, he pointed out that “the catechins present in green tea help reduce the production of advanced glycation products (AGEs), reducing inflammation and preventing skin laxity.”

Now to get the benefits, To your health pointed out that two to three cups per day should be taken, although for people suffering from hypertension, it is recommended to consume no more than three cups of green tea per day.

In addition, he pointed out that green tea should be drunk between meals because it can decrease the absorption of minerals such as iron and calcium.

Green tea is rich in phenolic compounds, catechins, flavonoids and caffeine. | Photo: Photo: Getty Images.

However, in order to prevent wrinkles in time, other recommendations should be followed, such as:

1. Protect your skin from the sun: choose a skin care product with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15, although the American Academy of Dermatology recommends using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more and applying plenty of sunscreen, reapplying every two hours, or more often if you swim or sweat.

2. Pamper your skin with softness:

Limit your bath time. Hot water and long showers or baths strip the skin of its natural oils, so warm water is better than hot water. Avoid strong soaps. Harsh soaps and detergents can remove natural oils from the skin.

Hot water and long showers or baths strip the skin of its natural oils, so warm water is better than hot water. Avoid strong soaps. Harsh soaps and detergents can remove natural oils from the skin. Avoid strong soaps. Harsh soaps and detergents can remove natural oils from the skin.

Dry. After the bath, the idea is to gently dry the skin with a towel, making small touches to leave some moisture on the skin.

Nicotine causes blood vessels to constrict, reducing the flow of oxygen and nutrients to skin cells.

A number of chemicals trigger molecular processes that alter or damage the structures necessary for skin health and elasticity.

Squinting or pursing the lips on a regular basis contributes to the appearance of wrinkles around the mouth and eyes.

Heat and uninhaled smoke can dry out and damage the surface of the skin.

4. Follow a diet that includes foods that increase collagen production: Among the foods most recommended to improve collagen production are fish, eggs, vegetables, red meat and nuts, as well as others containing omega-3s. Other recommended foods are chicken, citrus fruits (grapefruit/grapefruit), berries (raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries), tropical fruits (mango, kiwi, pineapple, and guava), garlic, leafy greens (spinach, kale, chard, broccoli, etc.) salad vegetables) and tomatoes.

To maintain healthy skin, you must have good cleaning habits and use sun protection. | Photo: Getty Images / Image Source

Meanwhile, it is important to note that to a certain extent, wrinkles cannot be avoided, as they are part of the aging process.