Here’s Anya Taylor-Joy as Bulma in the Upcoming Live-Action She Would Like to See Akira Toriyama

Dragon Ball sparks passion among millions of fanatics around the world, and Akira Toriyama, Its creator, it is not a global phenomenon that its work was done decades ago, so much so that the famous mangaka didn’t care to share his taste with fans, revealing countless curiosities about Goku, Vegeta and company. Now, we examine the possibility of seeing Anya Taylor-Joy take on the role of Bulma.

Anya Taylor-Joy is a talented actress with an impressive career in film and television. He has demonstrated his versatility in various roles and has the ability to bring alive complex characters. It can be beneficial to explain Bulma, a charismatic and nuanced character.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s physical appearance is very similar to Bulma, at least in terms of hair color and facial features. This may help fundamentalists identify their interpretation And feel more connected with the personality in live conversion.

until that moment, Anya Taylor-Joy has not played major roles in action moviesand Bulma is a character involved in action-packed scenes in the world Dragon Ball, If she doesn’t have prior experience in this type of role, it can be a challenge for her to adapt to the style and physical demands of the character.





Despite her inexperience in acting roles, Taylor-Joy would be an interesting choice for Akira Toriyama’s potential live-action sequel.

Dragon Ball It’s a franchise loved by millions of followers around the world, and Fanatics have high hopes when it comes to the live adaptation, If Anya Taylor-Joy’s interpretation of Bulma doesn’t meet the expectations of even the most hardcore fanatics, it could face criticism and discontent from the saga’s community of demanding followers.

