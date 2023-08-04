Here are the benefits of eating avocado and how much to take

Colorful, tasty, healthy… And fashionable. Many years ago, the avocado became an indispensable fruit. in any self-respecting Instagram breakfast. But it’s not just about the “pose”, it really should be included in the diet as more and more scientific studies support its benefits.

“Avocado is a fruit with high nutritional value. It contains fiber important for our digestion, minerals like potassium and magnesium, monounsaturated fatty acids like oleic acid, and phytosterols, so they can be a very healthy food when eaten properly,” he says. Maria RiestraMember of the Steering Committee for Nutrition of the Spanish Society of Endocrinology and Nutrition (SEEN).

In particular, “when they replace saturated fats in the diet, help maintain normal cholesterol levelswhich is a cardiovascular risk factor. In addition, it is a source of potassium, which helps maintain blood pressure at adequate levels. Vitamin E and manganese, for their part, help protect our cells from oxidative damage. antioxidant capacityand vitamins B6 and folic acid are essential for normal functioning the immune system and to reduce tiredness and fatigueamong other vital functions”, details Manuel Moninomember of the General Council of the official boards of nutritionists-nutritionists.

However, it’s not a miracle and experts agree that the key is to incorporate it into a healthy lifestyle. “A recent population-based study of over 100,000 people in the United States confirmed that higher avocado intake (more than two servings per week) has been associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular and coronary disease.. In other words, the consumption of healthy fats has a positive impact on the quality of nutrition and the role in the prevention of cardiovascular pathologies in the general population,” says Riestra. However, according to a SEEN spokesperson, “in another recent study, adding avocados daily for six months without changing other eating habits did not appear to be associated with a reduction in visceral fat or other markers of cardiovascular risk. That’s why, its consumption is good for health, but in the context of a healthy lifestyle“.

how much to take

As with everything, moderation is the right choice, and experts confirm it. “The recommended diet is about 60 grams per day, which is about half a fruit,” advises Mognino.. In fact, although it’s healthy, Ristra warns that “it’s high in calories. An avocado can have about 300 kcal, so if you are overweight and need to follow a low-calorie diet, its consumption should be moderate.”

In addition to the fruits themselves, there are more and more alternatives on the market, such as avocado oil. However, Mognino confirms that “the best way to provide our diet with healthy fats is to do so primarily from olive oil, nuts and oilseeds, as well as other sources such as fish or the avocado itself.”