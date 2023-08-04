Here are the 10 most-watched series on streaming this week (07/27) – Jornada Geek

series More movies are added week after week to the most diverse catalog currents Some of these titles clearly find their audience and extraordinary path to success. top 10 of the respective platforms in general. And in some cases, past success or failure doesn’t even matter, and in many of them, success doesn’t come immediately.

Over the past few days, a range of genres, and releases from different times have stood out to the public for a variety of reasons. Whether it’s a debut in a catalog, or a subject’s return to media prominence, it all eventually reflects in the public’s interest and brings certain series back to the top.

Thinking about it, we list the 10 most watched series of the week (07/27), according to JustWatch:

1 – Secret Invasion (Disney+)

Nick Fury learns that a group of Skrull shapeshifters intend to invade Earth. Fury teams up with allies including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Earth-bound Skrull Talos. Together they race against time to stop the impending Skrull invasion and save humanity.

2 – Foundation (Apple TV+)

In the distant future, mathematician Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) dedicates his life to developing the theory of psychohistory, a science that uses the laws of matter to make predictions about the future on a worldwide scale.

Through his studies, Seldon predicts the end of the Great Galactic Empire, which includes the entire Milky Way, and estimates approximately 30,000 years of darkness until a second Empire is re-established. With the Empire at its zenith and no prospect of slowing its expansion, the Scholar develops a plan to minimally alter certain events in the hopes of shortening the Dark Time for, who knows, only a thousand Year.

Seldon creates the Foundation, two groups of scientists and engineers on opposite sides of the galaxy responsible for restoring the old Galactic Empire into a new Empire in the future, with the aim of preserving the spirit of science and civilization.

3 – Operation Lioness (Paramount+)

Inspired by a US military program, Operation: Lioness follows Agent Joe, Caitlyn and Cruz as they embark on a dangerous covert mission to prevent the next 9/11.

4 – The Chosen: The Chosen People

Delving deeper into the back stories and context of the people and events of the Gospels, season one of the most publicly crowdfunded media projects ever features people like Simon Peter, Nicodemus, Mary Magdalene, Matthew and of course, Jesus . Was seen in the first film.

5 The Powerpuffs: DC Story (HBO Max)

Over three hours of action-packed action, this documentary provides a comprehensive, inside look at iconic DC characters, their cultural impact and enduring legacy.

6 – Closed Circle (HBO Max)

A failed kidnapping investigation reveals long-hidden secrets that connect multiple characters and cultures in modern-day New York City.

7 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Netflix)

In Kimetsu no Yaiba, Tanjiro, a kind-hearted young man who makes a living by selling charcoal, learns that his family has been killed by a demon. And, to make matters worse, Nezuko, her younger sister and the only survivor, was also turned into a demon.

Disheartened by this grim reality, Tanjiro decides to become a demon slayer in order to turn his sister back into a human and destroy the demon that killed his loved ones.

8 – The Summer That Changed My Life (Prime Video)

In The Summer That Changed My Life, a series based on the trilogy of books of the same name, we follow the story of Bailey (Lola Tung), a young woman whose life is measured by summer vacation.

For Bailey, the best is when she spends the months of July and August at the home of Susanna (Rachel Blanchard), her mother’s best friend and whom she treats as an aunt. Aunt Susanna’s two sons, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briny), are much more than Bailey’s half-brothers, and most importantly over the summer, they are at the center of the teen’s emotions.

So, on the eve of Bailey’s 16th birthday, what may have been last summer begins where everyone gathers at Cousins ​​Beach. Bailey fears that next year everyone will be so busy with their lives that they won’t care about summer and may not have a loved one with them.

9 – Silo (Apple TV+)

Silo is a science fiction drama series based on the trilogy of the same name by American author Hugh Howey. The production takes place in a post-apocalyptic, toxic and ruined future. In an underground silo, Earth’s last ten thousand survivors try to stay safe from the deadly chaos of the outside world.

However, no one knows who built the shelter or why, and each time someone tries to uncover its origins, it leads to fatal consequences. When some residents mysteriously die, engineer Juliet (Rebecca Ferguson) begins her journey to find answers, but ends up facing dangers far greater than she could have imagined.

10 – Among Strangers (Apple TV+)

In the anthology series Among Strangers, based on the biographical book The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes, we explore how Billy Milligan became the first man in the series to be acquitted of a crime, in the series Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland). Due to multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder).

The mystery behind the case and the past of the boy involved in the New York shootings is revealed through interviews and interrogations conducted by Rhea (Amanda Seyfried), a clinical psychologist dedicated to the cause. , but who needs to reconcile his professional life with his professional life. a mother alone.

See also: Invasion Season 2: Apple TV+ releases first trailer

must follow all Daily news about movies, series and sports But geek travel, Take the opportunity to like our page FacebookAlso following us Twitter, Instagram and me too Google News,