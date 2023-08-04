Henry Cavill’s shock without ‘The Witcher’ — watch

third season of Magician Expires this Thursday, the 27th. However, there would be a significant change in the next: British Henry Cavill As the wizard Geralt of Rivia bids goodbye to the limelight and passes command to Australian Liam Hemsworth. His exit from the scene marks a moment of downfall for Cavill, who chose to leave the cast to devote himself to Superman in theaters. But magic turned against the magician and, being fired by DC Studios, he didn’t get any roles.

Audience success, first season on Netflix Magician The platform ranks ninth in the ranking of the most watched series in English with 83 million views. In October last year, Cavill announced through an Instagram post that he would be leaving Fantasy Productions. He wrote at the time, “Like the greatest literary characters, I hand over the baton with respect for my time as Geralt and with the excitement of seeing Liam’s version of this fascinating and nuanced man.” It’s speculated that Brit was already considering making the move before the end of the second season, meaning his departure won’t be motivated solely by loyalty to DC.

In December 2022, Cavill returned to the social network to say goodbye to Alien Hero, claiming that it was not his choice. “It hasn’t been the easiest of news, but that’s life,” he said. With only one single film, Strong Mansince 2013, and participation in titles such as batman vs superman (2016) and Justice League (2017), the actor was snapped up by the new DC Studios led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Cavill’s last appearance in the red cape was black adam, 2022 film. American David Korenswet will now bring the superhero to life in cinema. substitute in MagicianIn turn, it’s also little known to the public: Liam Hemsworth’s most popular work is in the franchise. Hunger Games – But the heartthrob is perhaps best known as the brother of interpreter Chris Hemsworth. thor from Marvel, or as the ex-husband of star Miley Cyrus (yes, he’s the target of the popular song-obsessed flowers,





Meanwhile, Cavill wasted no time and conquered other projects to supply his “nerd” vein – an assumed fan of the books and games. MagicianThe actor was excited about his work as Geralt and gave plot hints, bringing ideas from the source material. Soon, he will next be seen in the adaptation of the game Warhammer 40,000 done by Amazon Prime Video. “For 30 years, I’ve dreamed of seeing a live-action adaptation of the Warhammer universe. Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel I have the skills and experience to guide the Warhammer Cinematic Universe,’ he announced on his Instagram in December. Still on Streaming, In 2024, He’ll Be in Detective Feature Argyle, from Apple TV+, opposite pop star Dua Lipa. it should also act in reboot Highlander, After the double defeat, here are some of the victories of the British.