Heidi Klum Launches Wild Attack Against Former SEAL When She Says Her New Husband Is Her First True Mate

Heidi indicated that Seal was never a real partner for her during their marriage.

Heidi Klum targeted her ex-husband Seal while giving an interview about her new husband.

The 46-year-old model is now married to musician Tom Kaulitz, 30, and she says he is her only true soul mate so far.

This is a cruel sarcasm for singer Seal, to whom she had been married for seven years and held elaborate vow renewal parties each year – which Seal later called “the circus”.

And her love doesn’t stop at vow renewals — she’s already married Tom twice in just a few months.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum were married last February and have already repeated their vows once. ,Image: Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar)

Project Runway host Heidi told The Sun that Tom, who is her third husband, was the first man to become her partner in life.

She said: “If I have a problem or I’m trying to understand something, he’s a wonderful listener and wonderful to have a partner.” I am a very happy person.

For the first time I have found such a partner with whom I can discuss everything. Someone who shares the duties we all come across in life. I used to be alone with everything.

Heidi and Seal were married for seven years and have sons Henry, 14, and Johan, 13, and daughter Lou, 10. ,Image: Splash)

Heidi and Tom, who were married in February 2019, recently tested negative for coronavirus after showing symptoms of the potentially deadly disease.

She posted a video of the two of them kissing alongside a window as she explained she was forced to self-isolate while she waited for the results.

She wrote, “Like many of you, I have been sick all week and unfortunately my husband, who returned from his trip a few days ago, is also feeling unwell.”

‘To be safe, we will be isolating until we get the results of our coronavirus test (which we were finally able to get today).

‘We don’t want to spread germs and risk getting others sick… even each other! As much as I want to hug and kiss her, it is more important to do the right thing and not push it. ,