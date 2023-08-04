Healthy Recipes: How to Make Ginger Pumpkin Soup

A simple, quick, delicious and nutritious recipe can change your day (Illustrative image by Infobae)

“Love enters through the stomach” one of the most famous phrases related to food powerespecially when it is prepared with love and dedication, however, many dishes prepared to please the palate can be unhealthy.

and although people mistakenly think that healthy eating is the same as giving up your favorite foods and limiting yourself to delicious foods. The truth is that there are several tasty dishes that are also very nutritious, including desserts.

That’s why we bring you one a series of useful recipes, easy to prepare and which cannot be accused of bad taste. This time the dish Autumn pumpkin and ginger soupfrom Food Hero, an Oregon State University project funded by the US Government Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Preparation: 15 minutes

Cooking: 45 minutes

Harvest: 10 cups



2 teaspoons oil

2 cups onion sliced

2 pounds winter squash ( winter squash ), peeled, de-seeded and cut into 2-inch cubes (4 full cups)

2 pears cored and diced or 1 can (15 oz) chopped pears, drained and chopped

2 teeth garlic cleaned and crushed

2 tablespoons ginger peeled and chopped fresh or 1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon thyme

4 cups chicken soup chicken or vegetables (see notes)

1 cup water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ cup yogurt fat-free (fat-free) and plain flavor

Autumn pumpkin puree soup with ginger, an easy-to-cook dish (file)

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Sauté the onion and cook, stirring constantly, for 3-4 minutes until soft.

Add pumpkin, pears, garlic, ginger and thyme. While stirring, let them simmer for a minute.

Add broth and water; heat up to the first boil.

Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot with a lid, and let the contents sit until the pumpkin is tender, 35 to 45 minutes.

Take the contents of the pot and puree them with a blender (if using a blender, follow the manufacturer’s instructions on how to use it to puree hot liquids).

Return soup to saucepan and heat through. Add lemon juice and stir in soup.

Garnish each plate with a teaspoon of yogurt.

Refrigerate leftovers for 2 hours.

The broth can be canned or bouillon cubes can be used. For each cup of broth, use 1 cup of very hot water and 1 teaspoon or 1 bouillon cube.

Freeze leftover lemon juice for later use.

To achieve a healthy diet, it is enough to eat a balanced diet (Getty)

Each body and lifestyle is different, which means that the needs at the time of feeding may be different in each case. Ideal is See a dietitian or specialist for specialized help.

However, there are some general tips that can help improve nutrition and take the first step towards a healthy life.

To achieve a healthy and balanced diet, health professionals recommend increase your intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grainsand including in moderation all food groups derived from milk, as well as meat, eggs, fish and legumes, as well as fats and oils.

On the contrary, it is recommended reducing consumption of saturated fats, as well as sugar and sugary drinks and opt for olive, safflower, soy, or sugar substitutes instead.

Regarding the feeding schedule, it is recommended eat three times a day and count two snacksand drinking at least two liters of water a day.

It is important to note that although healthy eating refers to eating in accordance with the dietary needs of the body, it should also accompanied by regular physical activityto be healthy.

