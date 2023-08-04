Healthy habits, recharge in summer

Coinciding with the summer holidays, changes in the daily routine should not be a reason to give up habits or wait for September to switch to a healthy lifestyle. Vice versa. We can find an ally in the days of rest to establish habits and gain health. How? In the book Habits that will save your life (Planet), family doctor, Dr. Odile Fernandezoffers practical tips for controlling inflammation, glucose spikes and stress: “Our body talks to us every day, sometimes quietly and sometimes screaming at us, but we don’t always listen to it, sometimes we are so detached from what we feel that we miss many alarms out of sight,” he warns.

“During the pandemic, I immersed myself in passive lifestyle and one poor nutrition”, in other words, “I neglected my good habits, and as a result I found myself without energy,” the doctor admits. One day she decided to measure her glucose levels after eating. The result was revealing: “I had high glucose levels, which made me think that perhaps the sugar surge was the reason for my lack of vitality.” This was the starting point for intensive research to find the relationship between “glucose spikes and health.” So, in the book, the family doctor collects habits that will “save your life” from limit consumption of ultra-processed and sweet foods reduce consumption of meat, sausages and processed meat, passing always taking pasta and al dente cerealor meditate daily, among other things.

salty breakfast Switching from a sweet breakfast of pastries and cereal to a salty breakfast “is a plus that can help you gain years of life,” says Odile Fernandez. “Starting the day with a salty breakfast that doesn’t cause spikes in blood glucose levels has a very positive effect on both metabolism and our hormonal health, as it regulates blood estrogen levels,” explains the specialist. So what can we eat for breakfast? “We must include egg, which is rich in protein, fat and helps mitigate the glycemic spike, ”specifies the doctor. On the other hand, “if we want to have breakfast bread must be whole grain and better on sourdough, accompanied avocado or hummus; and if we choose fruits that, for example, strawberries or blackberriesbecause they have a lower glycemic load.

As for the other dishes, the order in which we eat food also affects glucose spikes. “First, you need to eat vegetables – preferably raw -, then protein and fat – eggs, fish, legumes, avocados, which slow down the absorption of carbohydrates even more -, then starch – potatoes, rice – and, finally, dessert,” the doctor clarifies. By following this order, he says, “we managed to smooth out the glycemic peaks.” Apple vinegar The doctor refers to the fact that “a simple gesture, such as adding vinegar to food, helps prevent diabetes”, while “drinking a glass of water with a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar before meals helps to reduce the peak of glucose, both in patients with diabetes and in healthy people.” In any case, he warns that “vinegar can erode tooth enamel, so I recommend always drinking it through a straw.”

“Our body talks to us every day, sometimes quietly, and sometimes screaming at us, but we don’t always listen to it”

walk after eating Another habit that Odile Fernandez appreciates is walking. Fifteen minutes after meal. Because? “Helps reduce the glycemic peak, especially after a meal rich in carbohydrates,” says the doctor. power training If we want to gain years of life and health, the expert advises strength training, because “the more our muscles grow, there will be more available storage for glucose storage and therefore blood glucose levels will be more controlled.

sleep hygiene “Recommended to sleep from 7 to 9 o’clockas both people who sleep little and those who watch their mobile phone or TV series before bed have a higher risk of developing chronic diseases and premature death than those who go to bed in a dark, cool and quiet room, and without a mobile phone. devices,” says the family doctor.