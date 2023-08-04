Health Concern Genoveva Casanova

Maximum health care Genoveva Casanova. The latest news about ex-wife Cayetano Martinez de Irujo dates back to May last year when she attended an event hosted by the eyewear brand. There, he spoke to the media and confessed to the compliment that Carlos III gave him. What no one expected was that his name would hit the national headlines this week due to a very difficult health issue.

Despite the healthy lifestyle that he always led, marked primarily by sports, Casanova had to deal with a very disturbing mental disorder. As reported Hello!was admitted to Moncloa University Hospital for eight days due to embolism leading to pulmonary infarction. A fear from which she is already recovering in the privacy of her home and surrounded by her loved ones.

This condition causes blockage of the pulmonary artery due to a blood clot that travels to the lungs. Something that could be related to covid as there have been many cases reported in recent months. Even though you have already been discharged, you will have toslow recovery in which the consequences were more than remarkable: shortness of breath and difficulty with speech.

Genoveva Casanova has always wanted to keep her personal life a closely guarded secret, which she did with this latest setback. To date, he has not contacted the media or signaled on his social media, where his latest post is more than a week old. However, according to the magazine, in his plans to publicly talk about his experience. Her relatives said that when she fully recovers (both physically and mentally), the former daughter-in-law of the Duchess of Alba wants to share her experience in order to help people who are experiencing the same thing and encourage them to see a doctor when they have symptoms.

Back pain

The Mexican had a backache for four days, but she didn’t care. He just thought it was a muscle problem and let it go. When his health worsened, he decided to go to the hospital, where they were able to eliminate a lung infarction in time, which could lead to his death. Even with fear in her body and taking advantage of this second chance life has given her, Genoveva Casanova will stay out of the media spotlight for a while to reflect and fully recover.

During these days of maximum care for her health, the Mexican woman received the unconditional support of the engines of her life: their children Amina and Louis. Small children were always close to their mother, accompanying her on the way back and forth. But, besides, the Duke of Archon did not part with her for a minute. Despite the fact that in 2007 their paths parted, they once again recorded the good relationship that they maintain.