HBO Max: ¡Get ready! These are the most important premieres of August

HBO Max is an entertainment platform that amazes millions of its subscribers across the globe. In the last weekend of July, that’s why many viewers are curious to know what will happen in the near future of this streaming site which offers a huge catalog of series and movies.

These are the best HBO premieres for August. Among the joys that can be enjoyed is Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson, a judicial drama based on real facts, “Custion de Justice”. Season 2 arrives on Monday, August 7 “Tiemo de Victoria: La Dinastia de los Lakers”, which focuses on the NBA team’s seasons between 1980 and 1984.

Special/HBO Max

For next week 11, there will be a movie for HBO Max “Ghost Ship” and “La Reina de los Condemos”. On the other hand, out on August 14 is “Telemarketers,” a documentary that will put us squarely in the call center framework with a comic touch.

If we are talking about the High Impact series, then you will have to wait till 17th August to enjoy its premiere. “A traves del armario”, a surrealist fantasy series Brasileina where a causeway connects Brazil to South Korea.

Special/HBO Max

Season 2 of “La Torre” premieres Sunday, August 20, on HBO Max. While next week we will have a new series with the arrival of “Te quiero y me duel” from Mexico.

