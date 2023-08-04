Have you had Covid but had no symptoms? You may have an allele (HLA-B*15:01) of the HLA system of immune response genes

A common variant of the immune system’s HLA gene (HLA-B*15:01) is associated with a much higher chance of avoiding symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection.

At least 20% of people who become infected with SARS-CoV-2 never feel sick. Scientists have now identified an HLA system allele (contains genes that control the immune response) that is associated with a greater chance of avoiding symptoms during infection (Augusto, DG et al. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038). /s41586-023-06331-x (2023)).

This HLA allele (HLA-B*15:01) appears to confer an advantage on the immune cells of people who have previously been exposed to “seasonal” cold-causing coronaviruses. This extra boost means the immune system can quickly hunt down and destroy SARS-CoV-2 before it becomes rampant and unregulated in an attempt to protect itself from the virus.

Study ‘deserves applause’, researchers show link ‘stronger than any other published common gene association’ in COVID-19.

lucky ones

Many of the studies examining the link between genetics and the risk of contracting COVID-19 have focused on how it causes severe illness or death. These are important studies, but most people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have a mild clinical presentation of the disease.

To identify people with asymptomatic infections, the authors used a database of bone marrow donors and registered almost 30,000 people. Participants reported any positive tests for SARS-CoV-2 and any symptoms. Of the more than 1,400 participants who tested positive during the 15-month study, which took place before vaccines were widely available, 136 remained asymptomatic.

The researchers then looked for a link between people who had asymptomatic infections and variations in the HLA genes, which code for proteins found on the surface of almost every cell in the body. The proteins display fragments of the immune system’s potential invaders by launching immune defenders called T cells that act against the invaders.

The authors found an association between asymptomatic infection and the HLA allele (HLA-B*15:01) present in approximately 10% of the study population. People with the gene allele were twice as likely to remain asymptomatic than people without it; people with two copies of the gene were eight times more likely. The magnitude of the effect of the HLA allelic gene (HLA-B*15:01) on minimal clinical response against SARSCoV-2 is unexpected.

The researchers did a core analysis of participants who self-identified as white because they didn’t have enough people from other ethnic backgrounds to analyze. The authors also found evidence for an association in blacks, but the result is less clear in Asians and Hispanics.

BYT cells of the immune system remember

To understand how the variant (HLA-B*15:01) helps prevent symptoms, the authors focused on its interaction with T cells. The team obtained T cells that had been collected before the pandemic from people who had a protective variant. Because the cells had never been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, they had no “memory” of the virus. However, the T cells went on the attack when a protein (HLA-B*15:01) presented them with a fragment of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

This fragment is structurally similar to fragments of spike proteins controlled by seasonal coronaviruses. This similarity may allow T cells previously exposed to cold coronaviruses to recognize and mount an immune response to SARS-CoV-2 faster than unexposed cells.

How Cytotoxic T Cells Can Boost COVID Immunity Against New Variants.

The scientists suggest that compared to other HLA variants, the HLA protein (HLA-B*15:01) better and more efficiently displays the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein fragment in such a way that it becomes more similar to fragments of seasonal coronaviruses that stimulate a stronger immune response against coronavirus.

The results could help vaccinologists develop next-generation COVID-19 vaccines that not only control disease severity but also prevent symptoms.

The complex HLA system contains genes that determine the immune response to infectious agents, malignant cells, normal cells, infected or altered by chemical exposure. This explains why people with certain HLA genes react strongly to the hepatitis B virus and develop severe acute liver failure, while people without these genes (alleles) have subclinical or mild HLA infection. In addition, there are genes (alleles) of the HLA system that make a person susceptible to autoimmune diseases, for example, HLD-DR3/4 makes a person susceptible to Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis; HLA-B27 makes a person more prone to ankylosing spondylitis or reactive arthritis secondary to inflammatory bowel disease or psoriasis, and there are many examples. Conversely, people with an HLA allele that protects against a particular infection can make a person very susceptible to severe forms of the disease, for example in Africa people with sickle cell anemia are much more resistant to malaria.

Ronald Palacios Castrillo, MD.