Haunted Mansion – Movie Talk

Criticism

Renewing the storytelling possibilities of famous Disney park rides, 2023 edition haunted Mansion It is an initiative that wastes the talent, especially of actors and actresses, in this futile attempt. A remake of the film of the same name starring Eddie Murphy – Among Us, a production that was not so missed -, he begins by suggesting that the setting in New Orleans will be very important. Unfortunately this is not the case. Filmmaker Justin Simien celebrates a place culturally marked by a nightlife made up of music and good food in the opening scenes, but doesn’t go beyond that in relation to the setting, quickly discarding it. Especially because most of the plot takes place in the titular mansion, the new home of Gabi (Rosario Dawson) and her son Travis (Chase Dillon). They buy a remote (and huge) estate for a ridiculous amount of money, but on their first night they are confronted by countless ghosts who inhabit the place and, worse, prevent them from leaving. Due to a combination of factors, the mansion is soon filled with eccentric characters who need to find a way to appease the disembodied beings in order to free themselves from the curse. They also include the antisocial Ben (Lakieth Stanfield), a scientist who is skeptical of the existence of ghosts, but who has created a photographic lens capable of recording ghostly phenomena. The tone is of mild excitement.

The breakdown of such a talented cast, which also includes Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis in addition to the participation of Jared Leto, Winona Ryder and Dan Levy, begins with the conception of their respective roles. Trying to balance adventure, horror and comedy, the script signed by Katie Dipold turns the characters into mere pretexts to diversify the profiles, although it does not emphasize or value the characteristics of each of them Is. For example, Ben is seen as someone in the middle of a painful process, who is later seen as a grieving person whose pain will serve as a weak point for the main villain’s actions. . He has to learn to win. However, this is neither fundamental to her behavior nor to her decision-making, at most it serves to emotionally connect her to the boy who is grieving over the loss of someone. Owen Wilson’s priesthood is just a rubric, which from time to time tells half a dozen jokes supporting and debunking the idea of ​​an Orthodox/normal priesthood – revelations about him are so insignificant it doesn’t matter one bit Does matter . When putting plans into practice to understand, first, who they are fighting and, second, how to overcome enemies from beyond, people become mere fragments, predictable and without emotion.

It’s a shame that an actor like LaKeith Stanfield is given such a thankless role as the lead in his first major production. one of the stars of the series atlanta (2016–2022) and nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Act Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), due to Ben’s ability to lie down and roll over, was a good-natured apprentice and possessed a heroic profession. However, the director thwarts this by dividing the general action among so many people. Ben never acts as the leader of the victims of ghosts, nor is he willing to do anything to contact a dead person as a possessed person. Ultimately, he is driven by the same motivation “The Woman in the Fridge”, that is, it is the death of the beloved that mobilizes him. Rosario Dawson is another film hampered by the weakness of the script, reduced almost entirely to the model of the dutiful mother who has nothing to do but take care of the boy and make herself available to the grieving protagonist who falls in love with new love. can take advantage. Justin Simien points to the formation of a new family as a result of this battle against the obsessed creatures, but makes it another “soulless” protocol (pardon the infamous pun). Tiffany Haddish’s flamboyant visionary, researcher Danny DeVito, and the boy played by Chase Dillon are equally tired as extensions of a weak adventure devoid of intensity. It is a lost film without an anchor to anchor it.

Therefore, one of the main problems of haunted Mansion This is assuming the nature of the characters as mere utensils with no narrative relevance. In this way, mourning, loneliness, fear, courage, remorse, friendship and other states of mind are reduced to monotonous activities, progressing to a reduction in emotional thickness, as well as a poor and shabby idea of ​​courage. An example of film negligence is in Explanation of Nothing which appears to explain the situation until it is cut short. Likewise, there are many conveniences, “little ways” to advance the plot until the drops are bureaucratically placed in the eye. The synchronicity between Ben and Travis is not a gradual process, but is presented as if it is so obvious that it does not even require preparation. In fact, each member of a particular class has to achieve a personal objective in favor of the success of this collective demand. Some people discover their strengths; Others understand that it is necessary to let go of loved ones; There are also those who strengthen their belief about latent talents. And none of that matters that much. The result of this effort isn’t a fun adventure, it’s not a blistering horror, it’s not a compelling drama. That’s why it is similar to the previous film. If there was to be a restart to this idea that didn’t make it to the big screen, at least dare, right?

The next two tabs change the content below. Journalist, film critic and member of ABRACCINE (Brazilian Association of Film Critics). Darcy Ribeiro teaches courses at Film School/RJ and SESC/RJ. He participated as the author of the books “100 Best Brazilian Films” (2016), “Brazilian Documentary – 100 Essential Films” (2017) and “Brazilian Animation – 100 Essential Films” (2018). Editor of Papo de Cinema.

