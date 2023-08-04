Harry Styles poses for the famous painter David Hockney

Harry Styles Posed for two days for famous British painter David Hockney, who is 86, about to open an exhibition National Portrait Gallery of London which will include a picture of the interpreter “Watermelon Sugar”.

In the image, you can see him sitting in a Mimbre Ceylon with a striped cardigan, a white collar and slicked back hair. It is one of more than 30 new works created by Hockney between 2021 and 2022, and will be featured in the exhibition “David Hockney: Drawing from Life”, Which will be inaugurated on 2 November according to many British magazines.

It is an updated version of a sample of paintings the artist had already created in 2020 at this museum, where the exhibition included drawings in a variety of media from pencil and ink to watercolor and iPad, with Hockney leading the way. Use as a new tool to create art. Since then, this institution has undergone a significant reconstruction and renovation.

Hockney revealed that he begins his portraits with the face, and so he did with Styles, who posed for the painter over the course of two days while sitting on a cylon in Mimbre. During these two visits, the artist captured the precise tones of the red and yellow of the Rhys cardigan worn by the singer, the blue of his cowboy boots, the sheen of the pearls that adorn his body, and the swirling flacquillo that sets him apart. Is.

For the painter, the main objective was to capture the essence of the person he was encountering. Hockney shrugged and admitted, “At the time I had no idea how famous you were.” “It Was Another Person Who Came To My Studio”, According To Appeared the trend,