Happens – 03/08/2023 – Jornal do Oeste

Maripa Municipality will be represented in four categories of the 18th edition of FERMOPA (Regional Festival of the Municipalities of Western Paraná). The second qualifying stage of the Festival will take place this Friday (the 4th) in Alto Piquiri and free transportation will be available for those from Maripa who are interested in honoring local talents. The bus will leave in front of City Hall at 18:15. To organize transportation, interested parties should contact Simony Zoz via WhatsApp: (44) 99919-7070 or in person at the Headquarters of the Secretariat of Culture and Sports, East Music Room, next to Campo do Nacional.

Who will represent Maripa Municipality in the qualifying stage of FERPOP is María Clara Sega in the Infantojuvenil category; Marta Souza in the Gospel category; Leka – Alessandra Machado in the popular category; and Ortensia Savignani Constantini in the Sertanejo category. Firmop is promoted by the Association of Western Paraná Municipalities (Amop) in partnership with Itaipu Binacional.

Screenwriter Frederic Raphael, 91, has released a new book that’s already stirring up controversy. Actor Tom Cruise is a “self-centered maniac” and his marriage to Nicole Kidman lacked passion, according to the Oscar winner who is also responsible for the erotic drama Eyes Wide Shut (1999). It is not the first time that the screenwriter has become the subject of his books. In his 1999 work Kubrick: Eyes Wide Open, Raphael infamously attacked the late director, criticizing him for his notoriously demanding style. Due to a misunderstanding, the Kubrick family turned him away from the premiere of Eyes Wide Shut.

Actress Claudia Raya, 56, says she meets her husband Jarbas Homme de Mello only on Sundays. He explained the reason on his Instagram profile. In a video posted to the feed, Claudia Raya said her husband is preparing to star in Uma Linda Mulher, a drama inspired by the 1990 film, and that coexistence has become more rare.

Singer Sinead O’Connor, whose death was confirmed on 25 July, may have left a millionaire legacy to her heirs. According to the artist himself, the second album of his career, I Don’t Want What I Haven’t Got, earned him approximately R$60 million. In total, five million copies were sold. However, Sinead donates half of her wealth to charity. To The Guardian, in 2021, she told that it was a personal repair.