Halle Bailey made her solo debut with the single “Angel”. Listen with the lyrics and translation!
Halle Bailey, of the Chloe x Halle duo, has followed in her sister’s footsteps by releasing her first solo single. The name of the song is “Angel” and it is out on digital platforms this Friday (4).
The actress and singer took advantage of the moment when she was highly praised to release her voice in the song on the soundtrack of “A Pequena Seria”, in which she plays Ariel, and worked R&B with orchestral arrangement Gaya brings a track. The song is produced by award-winning Theron “Nefu” Feemster, primarily known for his work with Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber and Ne-Yo.
“This song is very special and dear to me. With all the things I’ve gone through in the last three, four years, suddenly finding myself in this bubble of appearances and new opinions made it easy for me to feel doubt about myself and who I was,” Haley said.
“This song was those feelings, a mantra and a promise to myself that the work I do here on earth matters and that matters to me. I wish I could embrace myself and be proud of myself and I am naturally whole. I hope that other brown and black girls, and everyone in general, feel welcome, honored, and inspired when they hear the lyrics of this song,” she continued.
Watch the lyrics and video for “Angel” with lyrics and translations below:
“angel”
Have you ever put it out of your mind?
Do you still swim in your thoughts?
Do you still consider your flaws as assets?
something that doesn’t suit you
but heaven knows, heaven knows
your wings can’t weigh you down
But the angels somehow make a way
And if we fall, we fall on the clouds
Black girl here, black girl with black hair
took a bit of a freaking look
Sent by God, you are an angel (angel)
Angel
Angel
Angel
heaven wears your halo
they know you’re an angel
Angel
Angel
Angel
I’m a big man, I get sick and tired of holding it down
rich blood, you can probably see the gold in my skin
i’m more than a girl
Won’t let the troubles of the world come
come weigh me
But the angels somehow make a way
But if we fall, we fall on the clouds
Black girl here, black girl with black hair
took a bit of a freaking look
Sent by God, you are an angel (angel)
Angel
Angel
Angel
heaven wears your halo
they know you’re an angel
Angel
Angel
Angel
Some people can hate and they’re waiting for your downfall (sigh)
They don’t know there’s grace in it all (sigh)
my flaws don’t make me
You are beautiful and real, they cannot be compared, all of you
absolutely a masterpiece inside me
even my wounds
even my wounds, yeah
Black girl here, black girl with black hair
took a bit of a freaking look
Sent by God, you are an angel (angel)
Angel
Angel
Angel
heaven wears your halo
they know you’re an angel
Angel
Angel
Angel
