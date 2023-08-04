Halle Bailey made her solo debut with the single “Angel”. Listen with the lyrics and translation!

Halle Bailey, of the Chloe x Halle duo, has followed in her sister’s footsteps by releasing her first solo single. The name of the song is “Angel” and it is out on digital platforms this Friday (4).

The actress and singer took advantage of the moment when she was highly praised to release her voice in the song on the soundtrack of “A Pequena Seria”, in which she plays Ariel, and worked R&B with orchestral arrangement Gaya brings a track. The song is produced by award-winning Theron “Nefu” Feemster, primarily known for his work with Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber and Ne-Yo.

“This song is very special and dear to me. With all the things I’ve gone through in the last three, four years, suddenly finding myself in this bubble of appearances and new opinions made it easy for me to feel doubt about myself and who I was,” Haley said.

“This song was those feelings, a mantra and a promise to myself that the work I do here on earth matters and that matters to me. I wish I could embrace myself and be proud of myself and I am naturally whole. I hope that other brown and black girls, and everyone in general, feel welcome, honored, and inspired when they hear the lyrics of this song,” she continued.

Watch the lyrics and video for “Angel” with lyrics and translations below:

“angel”

Have you ever put it out of your mind?

Do you still swim in your thoughts?

Do you still consider your flaws as assets?

something that doesn’t suit you

but heaven knows, heaven knows

your wings can’t weigh you down

But the angels somehow make a way

And if we fall, we fall on the clouds

Black girl here, black girl with black hair

took a bit of a freaking look

Sent by God, you are an angel (angel)

Angel

Angel

Angel

heaven wears your halo

they know you’re an angel

Angel

Angel

Angel

I’m a big man, I get sick and tired of holding it down

rich blood, you can probably see the gold in my skin

i’m more than a girl

Won’t let the troubles of the world come

come weigh me

But the angels somehow make a way

But if we fall, we fall on the clouds

Black girl here, black girl with black hair

took a bit of a freaking look

Sent by God, you are an angel (angel)

Angel

Angel

Angel

heaven wears your halo

they know you’re an angel

Angel

Angel

Angel

Some people can hate and they’re waiting for your downfall (sigh)

They don’t know there’s grace in it all (sigh)

my flaws don’t make me

You are beautiful and real, they cannot be compared, all of you

absolutely a masterpiece inside me

even my wounds

even my wounds, yeah

Black girl here, black girl with black hair

took a bit of a freaking look

Sent by God, you are an angel (angel)

Angel

Angel

Angel

heaven wears your halo

they know you’re an angel

Angel

Angel

Angel

“angel”

Have you got it out of your head yet?

Still nothing in your thoughts?

Do you still confuse your imperfections with mastery?

something that doesn’t suit you

but heaven knows, heaven knows

your wings can’t weigh you down

But angels somehow find a way

And if we fall, we’ll fall through the clouds

Black girl here, black girl with black hair

got some sun kisses to look like this

God sent, you’re an angel (angel)

angel

angel

angel

heaven wears its halo

they know you’re an angel

angel

angel

angel

I’m gorgeous, I get tired of carrying it around

rich blood, you’ll probably see the gold in my skin

i’m more than a girl

i won’t give up on the troubles of the world

weigh on me

But angels somehow find a way

But if we fall, we’ll fall through the clouds

Black girl here, black girl with black hair

got some sun kisses to look like this

God sent, you’re an angel (angel)

angel

angel

angel

heaven wears its halo

they know you’re an angel

angel

angel

angel

Some may hate and wait for you to fall (sigh)

They don’t know there’s a grace for everything (sigh)

my flaws don’t define me

You’re all beautiful and real, can’t compare

absolutely masterpiece, it’s all up to me

even my wounds

even my wounds, yeah

Black girl here, black girl with black hair

got some sun kisses to look like this

God sent, you’re an angel (angel)

angel

angel

angel

heaven wears its halo

they know you’re an angel

angel

angel

angel