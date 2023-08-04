Hailey Bieber Updates All Life’s Black Salon Shoes With a Surprise Accessory

Hailey Bieber knows how to update a classic look with the most amazing accessories

in its last night’s apparition, we saw it hailey bieber Tan chic como with classic black dress always in version Bodycon, Model and cosmetic practitioner Salio de Senor con Karrueche Tran at Giorgio Baldi – her favorite Italian restaurant in Los Angeles celebrities- You guessed it de silhouette by Calle de Santa Monica with her as a whole black senido,

The three main elements of Bieber’s style – The Row’s flagship midi dress, edgy suede and Saint Laurent’s Suzanne pocket – are without a doubt the foundation of a classic and timeless look. However, its accessories elevate the look to another level.

See more

Bieber is one of the many stars who are Han Lucido Bottega Veneta’s iconic drop pen, a showy jewel that is ideal for adding a powerful touch to a simple set – a resource that has also been tested by Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa or Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Another option for a few drops of gold in a smaller size – priced at 580 euros -, Bieber also has other versions of Bottega’s cult pendants, such as the Lei Silver Drops with hand-applied green enamel reverse.

I also decorated the set with a bracelet watch vintage In Material Good – Nautilus 4700 by Patek Philippe – and a delicate gold chain collar. But La Veritable Sorpressa La Dio La Tobilera de Bieber, which slowly fell towards Empene. Unexpected complement shines in the light of Glow From a youthful touch to an evergreen look covered by the paparazzi.

buy our selection here pendientes and tobilleras,

Drop Pendant by Bottega Veneta Drop Pendant by Bottega Veneta Matteo Not Your Mother’s 14K pearl and gold necklace Matteo Not Your Mother’s 14K pearl and gold necklace

Drop Pendant by Bottega Veneta Drop Pendant by Bottega Veneta Tobilera de Cadena, from Miansai Tobilera de Cadena, from Miansai

Mega Dome Pendant by Mejuri Mega Dome Pendant by Mejuri Mother-of-pearl shell tobilera by Ancient Greek Sandals Mother-of-pearl shell tobilera by Ancient Greek Sandals

Drop Pendant by Bottega Veneta Drop Pendant by Bottega Veneta Matteo Not Your Mother’s 14K pearl and gold necklace Matteo Not Your Mother’s 14K pearl and gold necklace

Cloud Pendant by Ring Concierge Cloud Pendant by Ring Concierge Tobilera de Cadena con Encla, by Mejuri Tobilera de Cadena con Encla, by Mejuri

Drop Pendant by Bottega Veneta Drop Pendant by Bottega Veneta Mother-of-pearl shell tobilera by Ancient Greek Sandals Mother-of-pearl shell tobilera by Ancient Greek Sandals

Ben-Amun Gold Clip Pendant, 24k Ben-Amun Gold Clip Pendant, 24k Tobilera Maria Black Porto Tobilera Maria Black Porto

Kenneth J. Lane Polished Gold and Rhodium Drop Earrings Kenneth J. Lane Polished Gold and Rhodium Drop Earrings Tobilera de Cuentas by Missoma Tobilera de Cuentas by Missoma

Heavy Gold Hoop Pendant by Tynifer Store Heavy Gold Hoop Pendant by Tynifer Store tobilera avery tobilera avery

This article was originally published on Vogue.com