Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner show that moccasins are the shoe of the moment

Famous preppy loafers Others are competing with sandals as they are becoming the most popular footwear of this season. During Haute Couture week in Paris, several guests pose at the show with their miniskirts Rogue.

The “goodbye” of the moccasin is that it’s a sophisticated shoe that matches with practically any piece of clothing. A simple pair without much embellishment can highlight any look. model and celebrity hailey bieber He prefers to wear moccasin models with a flat sole and a square toe. She is often photographed wearing boots with stockings, shorts, pants, miniskirts, and crop tops.

Another celebrity who became a moccasin lover in the Northern Hemisphere this summer kardashian kendall jennerWho teamed the shoes with white pants and a hat in New York a few weeks ago.

Kendall Jenner wearing black loafers (Photo: Reproduction/Vogue)

These loafers, worn with white socks, add a touch of masculinity and a classic touch to the look, for example, are a great way to balance the use with a miniskirt or any other piece of clothing that is too daring.

Hailey Bieber with her square toe loafer. (Photo: Playback/Vogue)

Loafers: The Shoe of the Hour

First of all, you need to understand the importance of this shoe. Moccasins were once worn by great music stars Michael Jackson it is Elvis Presley,

“The moccasin is a laceless, easy-to-wear shoe that was created by Native Americans to protect your feet while feeling the ground. In the 1950s, moccasins were called penny loafers, docksides or weejuns.Male Image Consultant explains, marcio souzain an interview given to “Instantly”.

This shoe can be used for a more daytime, fresh and casual look, but still brings an air of formality because of its essence, it is a great choice for those who want a more comfortable and casual look on a daily basis. Likes to wear comfortable clothes.

“Nowadays, the moccasin is ideal for making the look more sophisticated and formal, highly valued in work environments by men who want an alternative to dress shoes”Marco says.

How to choose the ideal model

Before buying moccasins, it is essential to consider two factors: style and well-being. That is why, when choosing shoes, it is worth paying attention to the specific details of moccasins.

“You have to evaluate the shape of the foot. For example, tall people may experience some discomfort. Another important factor is the toe of the moccasin. Choose models with a round toe, as they look prettier”Consultant says.

How To Create A Stylish And Modern Look With Moccasins

make combinations with parts slim fit Can help your moccasins stand out. If you’re looking for an elegant look, Marcio Souza has some advice: “Moccasins worn with skinny dark jeans and invisible socks make for a very different, elegant and stylish look. It suits the successful man who pays attention to the details of his clothes.”

It is possible to look stylish using footwear like this.

Featured photo: Black loafers creating a feminine look. fertility/metropolis