Gwyneth Paltrow sets up guest house on Airbnb – and offers dinner with toasty tenant celebrities

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has put the guest house of her mansion for rent on the Airbnb platform. This property is located in the city of Montecito, California. International celebrities such as actor Rob Lowe, presenter Ellen DeGeneres, actresses Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Aniston, singer Ariana Grande and the couple Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle have lived in the neighbourhood.

Paltrow, the Oscar winner and star of the “Iron Man” franchise, has promised a dinner for her prospective tenant, which she and her husband, producer Brad Flaychuk, will also attend.

Paltrow shared a video showing the interior of the house she is renting. The property is valued at US$5 million, approximately 24 million riyals.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in recent years, increased isolation and lack of community have fragmented our lives even more,” Paltrow wrote in the video’s caption. The world is a little less lonely, so I’m inviting you to spend some time with me. Night at my guest house in Montecito.”

He concluded by saying, “Although we may have started out as strangers, I hope we will find connection and common ground over delicious food. Lay out by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes, and of course, you’ll have a bathroom filled with my favorite products for a truly luxurious stay. Book on 15th August at 10am. I look forward to hosting you soon.”

The accommodation at the actress’ property will be for one night only on September 9, 2023. The amount to be charged for the lease has not been disclosed yet.

“I wanted to stay in a guest house like this!” joked a person in the comments space of the actress’ post. “I want to go!” Said another. “I’m on my way!” Someone else wrote.

Paltrow won an Oscar in 1999 in the Best Actress category for her work in the period drama Shakespeare in Love (1998). Click here to watch the video shared by the actress.