Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of ‘Mujersitas’ and four other suggestions to watch on television today Television

Weekends, because that’s what summer is all about, are for enjoying the movies and the fan in the air conditioning, or rather the fault of it. For lovers of the classics, the drama channel of Movistar+ airs again Titanic Y TCM guess who’s coming tonight, go crazy for me doctor dolittle, And for those of you who haven’t seen the movie this time, barbieAdapted by director Greta Gerwig mujercitas,

‘Guess Who’s Coming Tonight’

TCM, 03.11

A photogram from Guess Who’s Coming Tonight.

tell me who’s coming to dinner, USA, 1967 (108 min.). Director: Stanley Kramer. Cast: Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn, Sidney Poitier.

The last time Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn shared a shoot, they didn’t leave the pabellon high. Critique of the biases of everyday life with a classic view: A view of knowing parents. In the late 1960s, a young woman presents her bride, a black doctor, to the liberal, albeit somewhat racist, ideals of her priests.

‘Doctor. dolittle’

go crazy, 10.15

Eddie Murphy ‘Dr.’ Dolittle’.

USA, 1998 (85 min.). Director: Betty Thomas. Cast: Eddie Murphy, Raven-Symoné, Ossie Davis.

On these mornings when the kids don’t have school, their entertainment can be found in marathons of these two movies Doctor Dolittle. Eddie Murphy puts himself in the role of a veterinarian who is able to understand what the animals say and this is what leads them on different and fun adventures.

‘Mujersitas’

TCM, 19.46

Florence Pugh, one of the sisters of the ‘mujersitas’.

little Women, USA, 2019 (135 min). Director: Greta Gerwig. Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson.

Another Greta Gerwig film about strong women. before the conquest of barbie, this adaptation of the classic synopsis tells the exact moment when innocence is lost. A charming portrait of the tumultuous journey between adolescence and maturity.

Empiza El Camino de la Selection Masculina Hacia El Mundial de Baloncesto

La 1, 21.45

“Willie” Hernangomez and Rudy Fernandez. efe

La Seleccion Española de Baloncesto begins its path towards the World Cup, being the defending champions. Venezuela, Slovenia, the United States, Canada and the Dominican Republic will be the five opponents Scariolo will face in a friendly preparatory tour starting this upcoming season. The Wizinc Center is the chosen ground for the first match against Venezuela.

in drama and mystery the lost flowers of alice heart

amazon prime video

Sigourney Weaver and Ella Brown in ‘Alice Heart’s Lost Flowers’. Hugh Stewart Hugh Stewart

Over seven chapters, this series introduces you to drama and mystery as you tell the story of Holly Ringland’s soap opera protagonist Alice Hart. When 9-year-old Alice tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she moves in with her abuela at Thornfield Flower Farm, where she discovers that her past and her family are shrouded in mystery. Has happened. As she grows up, Alice’s journey will reach an emotional climax as she finds herself fighting for her life against the man she loves.

