Gino Rodriguez, candidate for the Assembly, says he will be the mental health advocate for Antioquia.

Mental health is a state of well-being that enables people to cope with the various situations they face at different times in their lives. It influences the way you think, feel and act, and helps you relate to others and make decisions, says prominent Gino Rodriguez, candidate for the Antioquia Assembly.

Jorge Rodriguez, better known as Gino, is a mental health activist and wants to be his guardian in Antioquia as a representative of the Department.

But who is Gino? He is a social worker, husband and father of two, a psychologist and theologian with a degree in social psychology.

His more than 20 years of work for the mental health of the people of Antioquia has earned him several public recognitions, including awards in the Council of Medellin and El Retiro City Hall.

Jorge Rodríguez-Gino today aims to become part of the Departmental Assembly as an MP for Antioquia with the support of the U Party and the support of Senator Juan Felipe Lemos.

Those who know him say that he is a candidate with a consistent structure and clarity in his proposals, which is why his four areas of work in the Antioquia territory are focused on mental health education from early childhood, psychological schools for families, youth. Mental health and the expansion of mental health care.

With these four axes, he aims to work together and teach the management of emotions to improve the quality of life; build youth self-confidence and minimize mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, addictions and suicidal ideation; develop mental health first aid programs for families and manage nearby locations so that the public can easily access help in case of a crisis.

Gino Rodriguez states that “Mental health is paramount in this era as the pandemic has left us with a rise in suicides, cases of bipolarity, anxiety, depression and stress, situations that require timely and quality care. , especially for the 1,600,000 branches of Savia Salud, an organization that mostly shelters the low-income population and that Supersalud is interfering with today, for alleged irregular financial management.

This is how Gino invites the people of Antioquia to support their aspirations for the creation of an Antioquia Departmental Assembly so that economic, human and infrastructural resources can be managed from its seat, “to help the most vulnerable, because we can all be advocates for mental health,” concludes He.