Gerard Piqué moved with Clara Chia to the mansion where he lived for years with singer Shakira

According to the Spanish press, the player and his girlfriend will move into the former couple’s mansion

According to rumors from The Daily Mail, Gerard Piqué took his current girlfriend, Clara Chia, to live with him in a mansion where he used to live with Colombian singer Shakira. The residence, in Cambrils, on the outskirts of Barcelona, ​​was also where she spent her pregnancy with her eldest son, Milan, who is now 10.

According to journalist Pepe del Real, he told El Programa de Ana Rosa that the place is very secure and has a lot of secrecy. “It’s an old pike house, I think he must have rented it (after living with Shakira) or used it on the weekend”, he explained. Shakira and Pique eventually moved into a larger mansion and became neighbors of the star’s mother.

The house was also the place where the former Barcelona player met his current girlfriend in secret. Piqué and Shakira ended their 11-year relationship in 2022. Besides Milan, they are also parents to 8-year-old Sasha. The Spanish press broke the news that the Colombian singer has filed for divorce after discovering that her husband had cheated on her.

The first clue to the discovery of betrayal would have been a jelly, which the athlete hated, but the singer noticed that the product had been consumed by someone else. In January this year, the former player officially announced his new relationship with the Spanish model and published a photo of the two together. Clara is appointed as the pivot of the former athlete’s separation from the singer.