Georgina Rodríguez opted for a transparent look for a boat trip with Cristiano Ronaldo. news

Georgina Rodríguez opted for a transparent look for a boat trip with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Georgina RodriguezThe 29-year-old shared a few clicks from her boat trip with followers this Friday (7). The elegant, model and influencer chose a glamorous look, made up of elegant clothes and jewelry with lots of sparkle.
To complete the look, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife chose a yellow dress, which featured transparency and rose embellishments, and white high-heeled sandals with transparency in the front. As accessories, Georgina wore a pair of sunglasses, a black bag, a watch, rings and silver earrings set with diamonds.
The digital influencer showed in a click that she was accompanied by her husband and two other friends. The couple in the photo are observing the horizon from the covered area of the boat. In another record, the influencer is seen refreshing herself in the sea wearing a black bikini and earrings to match her necklace.
In the comments, the model’s followers didn’t skimp on the praise: “Beautiful! Amazing”, commented one fan. Another wrote, “Linda, my love! So kind.” Georgina also received comments for the fact that she was swimming with her jewelry: “I’ve never seen a woman swim with her jewelry”, punctuated one Instagram user.
