Georgina Rodríguez opted for a transparent look for a boat trip with Cristiano Ronaldo. news

Georgina RodriguezThe 29-year-old shared a few clicks from her boat trip with followers this Friday (7). The elegant, model and influencer chose a glamorous look, made up of elegant clothes and jewelry with lots of sparkle.

To complete the look, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife chose a yellow dress, which featured transparency and rose embellishments, and white high-heeled sandals with transparency in the front. As accessories, Georgina wore a pair of sunglasses, a black bag, a watch, rings and silver earrings set with diamonds.

2 of 9 Georgina Rodriguez – Photo: Playback/Instagram Georgina Rodriguez – Photo: Playback/Instagram

3 of 9 Georgina Rodriguez – Photo: Playback/Instagram Georgina Rodriguez – Photo: Playback/Instagram

The digital influencer showed in a click that she was accompanied by her husband and two other friends. The couple in the photo are observing the horizon from the covered area of ​​the boat. In another record, the influencer is seen refreshing herself in the sea wearing a black bikini and earrings to match her necklace.

4 of 9 Georgina Rodriguez – Photo: Playback/Instagram Georgina Rodriguez – Photo: Playback/Instagram

5 of 9 Georgina Rodriguez – Photo: Playback/Instagram Georgina Rodriguez – Photo: Playback/Instagram

In the comments, the model’s followers didn’t skimp on the praise: “Beautiful! Amazing”, commented one fan. Another wrote, “Linda, my love! So kind.” Georgina also received comments for the fact that she was swimming with her jewelry: “I’ve never seen a woman swim with her jewelry”, punctuated one Instagram user.

6 of 9 Georgina Rodriguez – Photo: Playback/Instagram Georgina Rodriguez – Photo: Playback/Instagram

7 of 9 Georgina Rodriguez – Photo: Playback/Instagram Georgina Rodriguez – Photo: Playback/Instagram

8 of 9 Georgina Rodriguez – Photo: Playback/Instagram Georgina Rodriguez – Photo: Playback/Instagram