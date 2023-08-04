Georgina Rodríguez estimates that she has jewelry worth more than 80,000 euros

Georgina Rodriguez Never hesitate to show off your clothes, makeup or accessories on social media. The impressive and Spanish model uploaded a video to her Instagram account Where she flaunts her hands manicured in pink tones, but what has caught attention is her jewelry, which has quickly gone viral.

The value of these gifts exceeds 80,000 euros, The video shows five rings in the shape of a flower of four leaves and a bracelet with the same decoration left on your hand. This jewelry is from the brand Pasquale Bruni, an Italian design that is the most commonly used design by business. These ornaments are from the ‘Petit Garden and Giardini Segretti’ collection. 18K white gold pieces with diamonds, Each accessory hovers around the five digits.

Georgina: rings, watches or wallets in the summer heat

Apart from ornaments, also an image of Jacka A watch from the Jacob & Co brand costs 94,000 euros, The Portuguese firm also sponsors Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina’s current partner. This accessory from ‘Brilliant Skeleton Northern Lights Rose Gold Red’ collection, is predominantly in Red color and crafted with details in white diamonds, pink gold and sapphire crystal. A piece that has even taken on artists like Rihanna.

This summer she has already been seen in other summer snapshots with Cristiano Ronaldo and in several complements with the sea or the outdoor pool. A question that also sparked comments on her Netflix series ‘I Am Georgina’. His passion for fashion is indomitable, he does not miss every opportunity to educate his followers (more than 50,000,000 million on Instagram) about his outfit.,