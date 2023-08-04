Gene therapy: the search for a cure for HIV continues

While the country is lagging behind in this area of ​​research, Dr. Gonzalez said cell therapy has made significant strides against the world’s most persistent diseases.

Colombia, August 5, 2023; – According to the latest data from the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) by 2021, approximately 38.4 million people worldwide are living with the acquired immunodeficiency virus (HIV); more than 650,000 people have died from AIDS-related illnesses; 28.7 million people had access to antiretroviral therapy.

It is also estimated that about 84.2 million (64.0–113.0 million) people have been infected with HIV since the beginning of the epidemic and that 40.1 million (33.6–48.6 million) people have died from AIDS-related illnesses since the start of the epidemic. the beginning of the epidemic.

Although HIV infection is still considered incurable, in February of this year the world learned that a third patient had defeated the virus. After Berlin patient Timothy Ray Brown and London patient Adam Castillejo, the news was that a Düsseldorf patient received a bone marrow transplant in 2013 after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2012; In 2018, his HIV medication was suspended and he has not required antiretroviral treatment since.

Dr. John Mario Gonzalez, MD, MD, Caldas University Surgeon, Universidad del Valle MD, University of the Andes Resident Professor and President of the Colombian Association of Immunology (ACOI), stated in a session with an expert from the Columbia Medical College that that next year will be the 40th anniversary of the HIV pandemic and that although a vaccine has not been developed, there are antiretroviral drugs that control the disease and that there is currently great potential to focus on maternal cell transplantation (which is done through bone marrow transplantation) for HIV treatment.

According to Dr. Gonzalez, one of the biggest disadvantages is that since HIV infection has become a chronic disease, there is a strong trend towards an increase in other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), such as chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis, which are becoming more and more common. more common. resistant to available antibiotics every day.

In cancer, the potential of dendritic cell therapy is being explored. Dendritic cells are antigen-presenting cells that play a critical role in initiating and regulating immune responses.