Gene therapy: the search for a cure for HIV continues
While the country is lagging behind in this area of research, Dr. Gonzalez said cell therapy has made significant strides against the world’s most persistent diseases.
Colombia, August 5, 2023; – According to the latest data from the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) by 2021, approximately 38.4 million people worldwide are living with the acquired immunodeficiency virus (HIV); more than 650,000 people have died from AIDS-related illnesses; 28.7 million people had access to antiretroviral therapy.
It is also estimated that about 84.2 million (64.0–113.0 million) people have been infected with HIV since the beginning of the epidemic and that 40.1 million (33.6–48.6 million) people have died from AIDS-related illnesses since the start of the epidemic. the beginning of the epidemic.
Although HIV infection is still considered incurable, in February of this year the world learned that a third patient had defeated the virus. After Berlin patient Timothy Ray Brown and London patient Adam Castillejo, the news was that a Düsseldorf patient received a bone marrow transplant in 2013 after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2012; In 2018, his HIV medication was suspended and he has not required antiretroviral treatment since.
Dr. John Mario Gonzalez, MD, MD, Caldas University Surgeon, Universidad del Valle MD, University of the Andes Resident Professor and President of the Colombian Association of Immunology (ACOI), stated in a session with an expert from the Columbia Medical College that that next year will be the 40th anniversary of the HIV pandemic and that although a vaccine has not been developed, there are antiretroviral drugs that control the disease and that there is currently great potential to focus on maternal cell transplantation (which is done through bone marrow transplantation) for HIV treatment.
According to Dr. Gonzalez, one of the biggest disadvantages is that since HIV infection has become a chronic disease, there is a strong trend towards an increase in other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), such as chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis, which are becoming more and more common. more common. resistant to available antibiotics every day.
In cancer, the potential of dendritic cell therapy is being explored. Dendritic cells are antigen-presenting cells that play a critical role in initiating and regulating immune responses.
“Today, solid tumor therapy is completely personalized, as the patient’s immune response is stimulated with appropriately treated dendritic cells with the same tumor cells, so that when re-vaccinated in humans, they become anti-tumor cells.” explained Professor Gonzalez.
Stem cell transplantation – the path to HIV remission
Inspired by the success of the Berlin patient, the first person to successfully recover from HIV with a stem cell transplant, a landmark research project was launched to identify stem cell donors compatible with the rare CCR5 delta-32 mutation that confers resistance. to HIV infection.
Stem cells have the unique ability to differentiate into different cell types, making them a valuable resource for regenerative medicine and replacement therapy.
Stem cell transplantation involves replacing the patient’s immune system with healthy, HIV-resistant stem cells, giving the body new defenses against the virus. “In other words, the transplantation of these stem cells has the sole purpose of forcing the patient’s immune system to rebuild and become resistant to HIV,” the expert said.
“This last patient from Düsseldorf had the chance of a lifetime to find his “identical twin” in the world as a bone marrow donor with a mutation in the CCR5 gene, which codes for a protein that is deposited on the surface of immune cells and makes it easier for the most common strains of HIV to infect. cells. This mutation means that CCR5 cannot be expressed and therefore the virus cannot enter cells. We are aware of two other patients who have joined the referral list, including a woman, one in New York and one in California, both in the United States,” the doctor said.
Since the indications for bone marrow transplantation are very precise, a thorough identification of suitable stem cell donors with a rare CCR5 delta-32 mutation that confers resistance to HIV infection is underway. By transplanting these genetically unique stem cells, patients’ immune systems become resistant to HIV, changing their lives and potentially opening the way to a cure.
Current research includes genetically modifying T cells to express a unique receptor that targets HIV-infected cells. When these modified T cells were administered to patients, a significant reduction in viral load and an increase in the number of CD4+ T cells were observed, indicating suppression of viral replication and an increase in immunity.
Finally, research in which Dr. Gonzalez pioneered in the country in the fields of tumor immunology, cell therapy for infections, and stem cell transplantation as an alternative in HIV treatment is revolutionizing understanding of HIV control and treatment. other infections.
The results achieved are promising in research on the manipulation of immune cells to enhance the body’s natural defense mechanisms against viral infections.
The development of these cell-engineered therapies has sparked a light of hope for the nearly 40 million people living with HIV, making it possible to live without antiretroviral treatment and without the fear of dying from AIDS.
Source: EPICRISIS is the official information body of Columbia Medical College.