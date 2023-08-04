Galilea Montijo shows how to wear a sequin dress in summer

Presenter galilea montijo never stop shining with each of you looks like In various programs in which he currently collaborates. Those who embody the popular production “La casa de los famouses” are the most beautiful and sexy, featuring prominent Clothes Shorts, shiny dresses and star jumpsuits.

We are with you on this occasion sequin fabric There is clarity in this week. Why? because they transgress the classico and fill their image on the land of Brillo, ringing the bells too Colour, montijo joined a short dress In “The House of the Famous”, while it was buried in a large Barbie pink model for an issue of the Today program.

loss colour’s the chosen ones are perfect for him Heat and them sequins They pick them up to be able to carry them to more formal occasions. Besides, we can’t fail to notice them Shoes which i used with each of them ClothesCreating Combinations That Inspire Your Neighbors party look,

sexiest choice of galilea montijo beauty can be appreciated short dress In sequins by Laquan Smith (New York). The sensuous accent on the floor is found in the width of the garment, which also flaunts a maxi skirt at the back, ideal for Heat,

Photo: Instagram @galileamontijo

The design is long and features wide sleeves, which helps to create balance in your image while providing a huge dose of elegance. Another very original detail is that it has openings, or details cut out on its sides.

galilee burn it sequin dress Overall look at Morado. Opt for some tan-go shoes from Valentino in the same color as your outfit. This model comes with a very glamorous charrol finish, attractive platform and tobilo strap.

Photo: Instagram @galileamontijo

Other Dress sequins from this week of galilee Highlighted to be the color of the moment, an ultrafeminine Barbie pink, glowed in TODAY’s studio. Ale Dress It is distinctive because of the wide open space and a gold-studded flower in the middle.

This piza also has wide sleeves and subtle shoulders that give it a bit of structure. Dress that if cine a la silueta. Galilea Montijo’s stylist, Aldo Rendón, said in the comments of her post: “This cut favors women with curves muchissimo”.

galilee I made sure that the model should be available in your store from the coming week.

Photo: Instagram @galileamontijo

For him pink sequin dress I chose golden Aquazzura sandals, also with a platform, with an authentic design of connected straps that can be seen till the heel.

Nothing can stop you from shining bright this season sequinsinspire galilea montijo and take it with you Colour Favorite.

