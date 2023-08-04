Gal Gadot to develop Wonder Woman 3 with DC bosses • ProDigital POP

despite the future of dc universe Still being unsure, the constant going back and forth of what is right or not. At first we were all assuming that this is the third film. wonder woman Together girl gadot would have been canceled by the studio. However, the third leg of the journey diana prince May be on the way with the actress. Ultimately, gadot preparing to develop wonder woman 3 As far as Eddy, it, together with the help of james gunn it is Peter SafranHead of the publisher’s film division.

Afterwards james gunn it is Peter Safran Taking control dc studio inside Warner Bros., In addition to speculations about the dismissal of several of the heroes’ interpreters, there was much discussion. Some of these theories turned out to be true, as is the case with Henry Cavill, Furthermore, fans were even more anxious when planning patty jenkins To drive wonder woman 3 It went into decline amid Amazon’s uncertain future.

However, in a recent interview comic bookTo encourage agent stonenew movie girl gadot for actress Netflix, The conversation started again. After all, according to the actress herself, Gun , saffron And she herself will be working closely on the development of a third film in the franchise in the coming years. “I love playing Wonder Woman. This is something that is in my heart. What I’ve heard from James and Peter is that we’re going to be developing his third film together.commented the actress.

Moreover, when asked about the recent rostering in the new Clark Kent it is lois lane From Eddywhich will have new interpreters David Korenswet (pearl) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) In the future Superman: LegacyHe also wished luck to the novices.

I saw they were testing, doing different test scenes, but I don’t know who got it. But it seems that everyone was very nice, talented and great. I am very happy for them. It is a huge responsibility and an exciting start for any actor. I wish him the best of luck in whatever it is and enjoy the journey.

That is, this news completely surprises fans. After all, everyone believed dc universe There would be reruns in theaters, and there was no guarantee who would stay and who wouldn’t. Furthermore, the case of wonder woman It was even more delicate. this, after those rumors patty jenkins He said he can’t make movies “go ahead”, However, after a few days, Gun confirmed that Amazon will be part of the new dcuHowever, it was not certain that the interpreter would return to the role.

please note that gadot was the heroine in four of the studio’s films, notably, batman vs super man (2016), wonder woman (2017), two volumes of Justice League (2017), Wonder Woman 1984and even a brief partnership Shazam! fury of the gods (2023). The character’s solo feature films alone have already grossed over US$1 billion at the worldwide box office, even though, according to him, they premiered together. streaming And in theatres, due to the pandemic.

It is not yet known who will write the script and who will direct. wonder woman 3assume that jenkins Apparently it’s out of the project. however, Superman: Legacy hits theaters in 2025, debut of new DCU.