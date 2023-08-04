Gal Gadot confirms development of ‘Mujer Maravilla 3’ for new DC Universe

girl gadotwho explained wonder woman of his two latest cinematographic adaptations, he declared that, despite the restructuring that would take place through the production of superhero films Eddythe possibility of a third film Starring Ella remains a reality for the studio.

while promoting his new film for the streaming service Netflix, heart of stoneIsraeli actress announced comicbook.com Who has been in touch with the new heads of DC. james gunn or Peter SafranTo see the possibility of bringing together a new delivery of the iconic superheroine.

Gadot, 38, assured in the interview that, as far as she understands, Mujer will work in Maravilla 3 With Gunn and Safran.

I love playing La Mujer Maravilla. You have a very special place in my heart. As per what I know about James (Gun) and Peter (Safran), we are going to work together on Mujer Maravilla 3.

after the premiere of the film Glow In mid-June, the DC Universe will head in a very different direction under the command of Gunn, who comes straight marvel studiosSubsidiary capacity of Warner Bros.For restart the universe And give the much needed boost to the producer.

After premiering to a much lower than expected critical and tequila reception, iconic characters from the most successful family of comics in history will embark on a mission to grow a film universe that many have never let go, with films such as batman vs superman, Justice League or black adamcut off from Publicity and expected results, especially in comparison to the success of presentations avengers endgame, spiderman no way home or guardians of the galaxy volume 3by Marvel.

However, DC’s way has seen sparks of talent that films like Batmanwith robert pattinson clownwith joaquin phoenix, suicide squad (directed by Gunn) and the debut of wonder womanHan gave fans a test of what they’re capable of with their license under the right guides.

Now, Persona’s future after restructuring is still up in the air, Gadot has confirmed Mujer will be part of the development of Maravilla in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe), despite the fact that there were initial plans to direct a third film patty jenkins Rejected by the studio.

The news has been received with joy by fans, despite Wonder Woman 1984 While she wasn’t on the level of her predecessor, Gadot’s work as Princess Diana had always been highlighted, and she would be expected to return as an Amazon or, conversely, join her heroes, Henry Cavill (Superman) and ben affleck (Batman), leave the role of your heroes.