From the Law of Mental Health Change

transformation and change are essential features of nature. For the Tao, change is the union of conflicting forces such as yin and yang, feminine and masculine, polarity.

From self-affirmation to integration, from analysis to synthesis, from rational knowledge to intuitive wisdom.

Our culture has fundamentally favored the values ​​and attitudes of yang (male power) over yin (female power) rather than seeing them as equivalent: the path to balance is from competition to cooperation, from expansion to conservation.

On the continuous interaction of opposites, we can put the law of change and come to the right behavior. Lao Tzu says, “He who wants to shorten something must expand it. Whoever wants to weaken something must first strengthen it. Whoever wants to destroy something must first pick it up. Anyone who wants to receive something must first give it away. This is a deep secret.”

Logical thinking was considered by the Taoists as part of the artificial world of man. They were not at all interested in this rational world, they focused their attention on observing nature in order to recognize the characteristics of the “Tao”. Thus, they developed a scientific observational stance coupled with a strong mystical intuition. Perspective of relativity and polar relations of opposites. It’s about maintaining balance.

We find a similar vision of life and change in Greece through the thought of Heraclitus of Ephesus under his phrase: “Everything flows.” In his philosophy, he emphasizes continuous and cyclic change: All change is cyclic.

Heraclitus likens the world order to an eternal fire, steadily kindling and steadily extinguishing. An image very similar to the Chinese idea of ​​Tao, manifested in the cyclic interaction of yin and yang.

The concept of change as a dynamic interplay of opposites led Heraclitus and Lao Tzu to discover that all opposites are polar and therefore one.

When we talk about the concept of change as understood by these two authors, it is important to note that this change is not considered to have occurred as a result of force.

Therefore, in order to adapt to change, you must connect with flow and spontaneity, for what you are looking for is to recognize that change is an organic part of life. The intuitive mind will guide us in the face of change.

Change is an innate tendency (not a force) in all things and situations. You have to hold on to what is innate to accept it, and what is innate in us is intuitive intelligence (not logic).

This line of action is called wu-wei in Taoist philosophy; a term which literally means “inaction” and which Joseph Nedham translates as “to abstain from activities contrary to nature”. Chiang Tzu completes the intuitive method against change: “Inaction does not mean doing nothing… but allowing nature to manifest and be.”

