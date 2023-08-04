From action to romance to please the sexiest of the zodiac

hey I love movies Movies have already hinted at crying, not giving up on the search for a lover and even enjoying summer, and this time we come across nominations for zodiac signs. Who has never hesitated when meeting an Aries man who is the first stone to be thrown. Known for their anger and sharp tongue, Aries are often misunderstood and undervalued because of their strong and determined personality. But, for those who do not know or understand the astral planes very well, Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, that is, it represents the beginning and beginning of all cycles.



Photo: Metropolitan Filmexport / I love cinema

Arya is very straight to the point, i.e. without small talk and pretense, and his personality also follows the same lines, as he is an extremely spontaneous and impulsive person. But they are also known for their great courage, companionship and honesty. that’s why we part ways a list of best movies For Aries, discovering your best self.

1. The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games is the first film in a dystopian trilogy Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), who, in order to save her little sister, volunteers to represent her district in an annual competition that brings together 24 young people in a survival tournament. In-spite of this Katniss Not being the sign of Aries, the personality of many Aryans would be considered…

Read the article on QueroCinema

Is this the new Hunger Games? This famous book series is becoming a film trilogy

5 Romantic Movies That Will Make You Cry

5 best movies to rekindle the romance with your boyfriend