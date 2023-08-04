from a trendy drink to a cure for diabetes?

Kombucha is all the rage, and the flow of information (or even verbosity) about its benefits continues unabated. Influencers, celebrities, famous people and even some ignorant expert sing their properties with more or less rigor and there are hints of its supposed nature as a “wonder drink”.. Faced with this avalanche, as with many other foods and drinks, healthcare professionals are asking for caution, but their claims are being sidelined.

The latest trend is to make kombucha an ally against type 2 diabetes. Invention? No, the truth is A study was published this week that points in that direction.. Exaggeration? In many cases, yes. Others clearly explain the scope of the investigation and what can be made of it.

What is kombucha?

First of all, it is worth explaining how this drink is obtained and what its properties are. It belongs to the category of fermented foods, like yogurt. kefir kimchi, sauerkraut or miso. Fermentation is the process by which certain microorganisms (bacteria and fungi) change the properties of food by converting their compounds into other compounds.. Hence, they are probiotics.





Kombucha is a sweetened tea fermented with a culture of yeast and bacteria called scobie (English: symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast). The result is a drink with a small amount of alcohol. (below 0.3%, due to the fermentation process) and residual sugar since it was consumed scobie during fermentation.





Does drinking kombucha improve health?

Fermented foods can be viewed broadly as healthy and exotic option from a gastronomic point of viewas they provide different flavors and textures. But there is a long way from here to attributing specific properties or health benefits.





research in vitro and high anti-inflammatory potential was observed in laboratory animals antioxidant activity, lowering the level cholesterol and blood pressure, slowing the spread of cancer and improving the function of the liver, gastrointestinal tract, and immune system. However, there is still not enough evidence in humans.





In fact, due to several existing studies, it is recommended not to consume it during pregnancy, breastfeeding, and during childhood. In addition, if you suffer from any pathology, such as cardiovascular diseases or diabetes, it is advisable to consult a doctor first.





Kombucha in people with type 2 diabetes

What if kombucha was used to treat diabetes? There are hints, and a team of researchers from Georgetown University (Washington, USA) decided it was worth trying to figure it out. They got to work and conducted a pilot test, the results have just been published in the journal Food boundaries .





In recent years, some laboratory and mouse studies have been published showing promising results on the health effects of this drink. a small human study in which kombucha lowered blood glucose (sugar) levels in people without diabetes. However, no clinical trials have been conducted to date, which represents another step in the research.





The results were positive: Type 2 diabetic patients who drank the fermented tea drink for four weeks had lower fasting blood glucose levels than when they drank the similar-tasting placebo drink. Nevertheless, the researchers caution that these findings need to be confirmed by a larger trial.since in this they only had 12 members.





At the end of four weeks of training Kombucha lowered average fasting blood glucose from 164 to 116 milligrams per deciliter., while the difference after drinking a placebo drink over the same time period was not statistically significant. The American Diabetes Association recommends maintaining fasting blood glucose between 70 and 130 milligrams per deciliter.





Potentially beneficial microorganisms

On the other hand, the researchers analyzed the composition of the kombucha they used, focusing on the fermenting microorganisms. determine which ingredients may be responsible for the observed positive effect. They confirmed the abundance of two types of bacteria that were producers of lactic acid and acetic acid. Yeast was also present Dekker.





Pending further research

Not everything has been said yet, and caution is required. Cristobal Morales Portillo, specialist in endocrinology and nutrition at the Vitas Hospital of Seville and member of the Spanish Diabetes Society (SED), emphasizes that this is a “pilot study that points to hidden benefits.” The expert points out that only in 12 patients no definitive conclusions can be drawn. To do this, it will be necessary to conduct “long-term studies with a larger number of patients and a more exhaustive methodology in order to be able to determine not only the effectiveness, but also whether it is clinically significant and safe.”





Until all these aspects are clarified, Morales notes that recommendations for the use of kombucha in patients with type 2 diabetes cannot be given. “In medicine, we need a lot more evidence before we issue a general recommendation.”he warns.





Some fermentation products or chemicals in kombucha may be helpful in controlling blood glucose levels., admits Morales. “What we don’t know is how far its effectiveness will go.”





This endocrinologist warns of currents of opinion “against drugs and in favor of natural products that will not cure the disease, especially if it is advanced diabetes.” Ignoring these trends can lead patients to refuse drug therapy, with subsequent danger to their health.





Finally, it emphasizes that the treatment prescribed by the doctor should be accompanied by “healthy lifestyle habits based on our Mediterranean dietary pattern.” In this regard, evaluate sometimes “we forget that our local products, less exotic, have proven health benefits.”“.