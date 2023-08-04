Flea typhus cases on the rise in Los Angeles County

(CNN Spanish) — Flea typhus is on the rise in Los Angeles County, where the number of reported cases has almost tripled in the past decade, from 31 in 2010 to 171 in 2022. for the first time in nearly 30 years in the county, prompting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate.

Common signs and symptoms of flea-borne typhus include fever, headache, rash, liver enlargement, and low platelets. The disease is transmitted to humans by infected fleas, which often live on rodents, possums, or cats, both domestic and wild. The CDC says it cannot be passed from person to person.

Flea-borne typhus cases have increased in Los Angeles County over the past decade, with the region peaking in 2022. interactions between humans and opossum and cat populations that carry typhoid fleas.

Dr. Umme-Ayman Halai, a medical epidemiologist with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and one of the authors of the study, this “big increase” is worrying. She hopes her team’s report will raise awareness among healthcare professionals about the need for early detection and treatment of the disease.

“We want to inform the public about the steps they can take to mitigate the risks,” he said. “These three deaths are a wake-up call to start thinking about this disease, its serious manifestations and impact on our communities.”

While there is no vaccine to prevent flea-borne typhus, it can be treated with the special antibiotic doxycycline. Less than 1% of patients receiving doxycycline die from a bacterial infection.

Three adults who died of flea fever in Los Angeles last year entered the healthcare system with a combination of symptoms associated with flea fever, according to a CDC report. Each major illness looked different, with a wide range of conditions including myocarditis, or inflammation around the heart; hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or accumulation of white blood cells, which can damage organs and septic shock.

Diagnostic tests for flea-borne typhus can miss early cases because antibody levels are often not high enough to detect them in the later stages of the disease.

To avoid delays in treatment, “healthcare providers should consider flea typhus in any patient with fever, headache, and rash, especially if the patient lives or has recently traveled in an area with an endemic disease or has been in contact with a reservoir animal (e.g., rodents, opossums, or wild cats),” the CDC report says.

According to Dr. Gemma Alarcon, an intelligence officer for the CDC epidemic service and author of the study, this means that healthcare providers should begin treatment for typhus if there is a possibility that a patient has the disease, and even before test results are available.

“They can treat flea-borne typhus before you’re even diagnosed if it’s in your differential,” he said. “Because early treatment helps save lives.”

Flea-borne typhus should be reported in California, but not in all of the United States. While this makes it difficult to understand the full extent of the spread of the disease, the CDC report notes that Texas, like Los Angeles, is also experiencing “significant increases in the prevalence and geographic distribution of typhus” transmitted by fleas.

Cases are also detected in Hawaii each year, according to the state health department, although the true burden of the disease is likely to be underestimated both in Hawaii and elsewhere, as patients with milder disease may not seek treatment or be tested.

Experts say using flea control products, such as flea collars, is key to preventing pets from getting fleas infected with typhus. Alarcon suggested that they also prevent their pets from interacting with homeless and wild animals such as rodents and possums.

And to protect themselves, he warned, people should limit their interaction with potentially infected wild animals.

“This is especially important in endemic areas,” Alarcon told CNN. “Any time you feed stray animals, you can also inadvertently expose yourself to these fleas. So just make sure the environment is clean, there is no trash around, and you don’t interact much with stray animals.”