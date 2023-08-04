Five natural infusions for fast weight loss that really work

follow the style healthy lifestyle, provide a balanced dietsuch as the Spanish Mediterranean diet and exercise are key elements in keeping us healthy and approaching a healthy weight, but there are allies in the whole process who can help us. improve results or even speed up this weight loss process. All this in a healthy way and helps to hydrate our body, we are talking, of course, about infusions. A way to help you lose weight in a healthy and natural way Stay away from dangerous miracle diets.

Ideal anti-inflammatory infusions, especially for balancing hormonal imbalances in women, as well as for burning fat, full of beneficial properties for the body that you can use both on an empty stomach and in addition to your meals, lunches and breakfasts. We discover five of the most effective infusions to lose weight in a healthy way. Note.

Five infusions that help you lose weight quickly

Each with its own characteristics and taste, these five infusions everything you need in combination with a balanced diet to help you lose weight:

1. Infusion of thyme and lemon

An infusion of thyme and lemon can be a supplement to the benefits of a balanced diet and regular exercise.

On the one hand, this tea is a delicious way to increase your fluid intake without adding significant calories. This can help control appetite and maintain a healthy weight. Lemon vitamin C has also been linked to boosting metabolism and burning fat. And while its impact may be modest, including lemon in an infusion can be beneficial when paired with a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Some people associate drinking hot thyme tea as a way to reduce appetite. In fact, the aroma of thyme has been associated with decreased ghrelin levelsa hormone that stimulates hunger.





Finally, good digestion is also essential for the weight loss process to take place. In this case, thyme contributes relieve digestive symptoms such as bloating and indigestionin addition to better nutrient absorption and proper bowel function.

How to prepare an infusion of thyme and lemon?

This infusion is an easy-to-make hot or cold drink that you can tailor to your preference. It’s theirs main ingredients:

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon dried thyme or 3 sprigs fresh thyme

1 lemon

1 glass of hot water

Honey or natural sweetener to taste (optional)

Instructions:

First, wash the lemon and cut it into thin slices. If you prefer, you can also squeeze the juice from half a lemon instead of cutting it. Add thyme and lemon slices to a bowl. Bring water to a boil and pour over the thyme and lemon in a mug. Cover the cup and let the infusion sit for about 5 to 10 minutes to allow the flavors to blend. You can then leave it unsweetened or add honey or a natural sweetener to give it more flavor. Finally, remove thyme sprigs and lemon slices and eat.

2. Mint tea

This is a type of infusion that can be found at a good price in any supermarket and with which as well as relax and de-stress and anxiety, can help you achieve long-term weight loss while you sleep.

In fact, there are several preliminary studies that suggest that mint may have a positive effect on weight loss, such as a study published in the Journal of Functional Foods that found that mint extracts may reduce weight gain and lipid levels.

Weight loss, which would also be due to the digestive and carminative properties of this infusion, which also help reduce bloating and improve digestion. This, together with its relaxing properties, makes it one of the best infusions to drink at night.

How to prepare mint infusion?

To make a mint infusion or tea, you can use the mint sachets found in supermarkets. But if you prefer to infuse fresh mint, all you have to do is boil water in a pot or kettle. Then wash a bunch of fresh mint leaves, choosing the most tender and high quality. Then add mint leaves to a cup and fill them with hot water, let the infusion brew for 5-10 minutes. Finally, strain the infusion and remove the mint leaves. Optionally, you can add honey or lemon to taste.

3. Black tea

Black tea is also a great ally as a weight loss drink. The reason for this is in low absorption of molecules of this drink through the intestines.

In addition, black tea has a positive effect on weight loss. Polyphenols are the main components of black tea responsible for weight loss.

In fact, it has been shown that polyphenols from this variety of tea are more effective than from green tea, as they have a positive effect on the inhibition of obesity.

How to prepare black tea?

Pour the amount of water needed for the amount of tea you want to brew into a teapot or saucepan and bring to a boil. Before adding the Negri tea leaves, heat the teapot by pouring some hot water into it and gently swirling it around. This will help keep the water at a constant temperature while making the tea. Add tea leaves to a teapot or directly to a hot teapot. Pour the tea leaves in a teapot with hot water and top up to the desired level. Leave it in hot water for 3-5 minutes so that it brews properly.

4. Infusion of echinacea and lemon

The reason this echinacea and lemon infusion can help you lose weight is due to several factors. On the one hand, it has a mild diuretic effect, which can promote fluid excretion by reducing water retention in the body. This is something that can help temporarily reduce swelling and a feeling of heaviness.

Regarding its anti-inflammatory properties, it can also help reduce inflammation in the body by improving metabolic balance and facilitate the process of losing weight.

Finally, lemon contains vitamin C, which has a positive effect on metabolism. It helps convert food into energy and can speed up metabolismwhich, in turn, helps you burn calories and lose weight.

However, it’s important to remember that an infusion of echinacea and lemon is not a miraculous “fat burner” on its own. does not replace a healthy diet and regular exercise. However, it can be beneficial to pair it with a balanced lifestyle.

How to prepare an infusion of echinacea and lemon?

To prepare an Echinacea Lemon Infusion and reap its benefits, you simply need to follow these steps:

Boil water in a pot or water heater. Add a tablespoon of dried echinacea root or 2 tea bags of echinacea to a cup. Soak echinacea in hot water and let sit for 10-15 minutes to release its compounds. Squeeze the juice of half a fresh lemon into the infusion and mix well. If you want to sweeten it, you can add a tablespoon of honey or other natural sweetener. Finally, let the drink cool down a bit before drinking it and enjoy the infusion.

Regarding the frequency of its consumption, it is best to consult a doctor or nutritionist in advance, as this may vary. depending on individual needs and health of every person.

It is advisable to take 1 to 3 cups of echinacea tea per day for a limited period of time, such as a week or two, and then take a break from this drink. The reason for this is that its long-term use can reduce its effectiveness.

5. Bay leaf tea

Laurel tea on an empty stomach continues to gain popularity and this is mainly due to all these benefits that we have just mentioned, as well as the association that this infusion is often done with weight loss.

However, it is important to note that no serious scientific research which support this last claim that bay leaf tea on its own can help you lose weight.

However, built into balanced and healthy diet, along with daily exercise, it can be a great ally to achieve a healthy weight. Weight loss, which is often associated with its diuretic, digestive and anti-inflammatory properties.

How to make bay leaf tea?