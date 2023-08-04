First Alzheimer Vaccine Candidate Arrives: It Curbs Symptoms and Disease

Japanese scientists are experimenting. vaccine to control the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease this may be the key to preventing or reversing the course of the disease, according to preliminary research presented at the 2023 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Boston, USA.

Before discovering this discovery, researchers at the Tokyo Juntendo University School of Medicine in Japan developed vaccine to destroy senescent cells expressing aging-associated glycoprotein (SAGP). This vaccine improved various age-related diseases such as atherosclerosis and type 2 diabetes in mice. Another study also showed that SAGPs are highly expressed in the glial cells of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

Using the results of these studies as a benchmark, researchers tested this vaccine in mice for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease with cells overexpressed in SAGP. Their results, announced at an expert meeting, caused an uproar in the scientific community and opened a new window of therapeutic hope for patients.

” Alzheimer’s disease currently accounts for 50% to 70% of dementia patients worldwide. The new vaccine test from our mouse study points to a potential way to prevent or reverse the disease,” said study lead author Dr. Chie-Long Xiao, a research fellow in the Department of Cardiovascular Biology and Medicine at Tokyo Medical College. Hongtendo University.

“The future challenge will be to achieve similar results in humans. If a vaccine can prove effective in humansit would be a big step forward in slowing the progression of the disease or even preventing it,” he continues.

Mice are more “aware” of their environment

In this study, the research team created a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease which mimics the human brain and mimics the pathology of Alzheimer’s disease caused by the accumulation of beta-amyloid plaques. To test the efficacy of the SAGP vaccine, mice were given a control or SAGP vaccine at two and four months of age.

People in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s usually do not experience anxiety, which means they are not aware of what is happening around them. The mice that received the vaccine were alarmed because they were more careful and more aware of things around them, which the researchers say could indicate a decrease in the incidence.

In addition, several inflammatory biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease were also reduced. According to the study, the SAGP vaccine significantly reduced amyloid deposits in brain tissue located in the area of ​​the cerebral cortex responsible for speech processing, attention, and problem solving.

Alzheimer’s vaccine made them act ‘normal’

“Previous studies of various vaccines for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease in mouse models have reduced amyloid plaque deposits and inflammatory factors. what distinguishes our studio is that our SAGP vaccine also changed the behavior of these mice for the better,” says Xiao.

On the other hand, vaccine-treated mice also showed a decrease in the size of astrocytes (the most common type of glial cell in the brain and a specific inflammatory molecule). A decrease in other inflammatory biomarkers was also observed, indicating that brain inflammation improved in response to the SAGP vaccine.

A behavioral test (a maze-like device) on six-month-old mice showed that those who received the SAGP vaccine responded significantly better environment than those who received a placebo vaccine. Mice vaccinated with SAGP tended to behave like normal healthy mice and showed increased attention to their surroundings.

SAGP has also been shown to be located in close proximity to brain cells called microglia, which play a role in immune defense of the central nervous system. Microglia help remove harmful protein-based plaque; however, it also causes inflammation in the brain, which can damage neurons and exacerbate a person’s cognitive decline, which may be one of the causes of Alzheimer’s disease.

What you need to know about Alzheimer’s disease: how does it occur?

In Alzheimer’s disease, a buildup of brain proteins called beta-amyloid peptides stick together to form plaques that build up between neurons and impair cell functionaccording to the National Institute on Aging, a division of the National Institutes of Health.

Vascular problems can also cause disruption of the blood-brain barrier, which often protects the brain from harmful agents, but at the same time provides access for glucose and other necessary factors. This faulty blood-brain barrier prevents glucose from entering the brain and prevents the excretion of beta-amyloid and toxic proteins, which leads to chronic inflammation and the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.