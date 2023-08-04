Find Out Which Disney Princess Emma Watson Will Be Playing

Years Before Belle, the Harry Potter Actress Almost Lived Another Disney Royal

In addition to giving life to one of the most famous witches in pop culture by appearing as Hermione in the adaptations of the Harry Potter saga that were released in theaters between 2001 and 2011, the actress Emma Watson She also became largely responsible for creating one of Disney’s most inspirational princesses: Belle from “Beauty and the Beast”.

Therefore, Watson Become a dancing star with the passionate waltz Dan Stevens (The Beast Interpreter) in the live-action version that was featured during 2017, where he risked some moves to sound the version Ariana Grande it is john legend Wearing Bella’s unforgettable yellow ball gown from “Beauty and the Beast.” Memorization!

More than just this scene, the actress, through her performance, presents a reinterpretation of the classic 1950 animation character from the feature film onwards. bill condonAdapts the realistic version of the work of the same name written by French Jean-Marie Leprince de Beaumont published in the mid-1700s that inspired its design Gary Trousdale it is cancer intelligent,

The film is available on Disney+ with the following synopsis: “Beauty and the Beast” follows the wonderful journey of Belle, a brave, beautiful, bright and independent young woman who has been imprisoned by the Beast in his castle. Befriend the enchanted servants and learn to look past the beast’s fierce exterior and feel the gentle heart of the true prince within.”

But do you know that Watson Another princess from Mickey’s house almost survived? The revelation was made by the actress herself in an interview with Total Film magazine (via Capricho), where she stated that she was offered a role as another holder of the royal title in her film that released two years earlier. would have been invited.

Who was it?

According to the actress, she could have played Cinderella in the film that released in 2015, but she declined the offer as she did not relate to the character. With Bela, I felt the character was much more relatable to me than Cinderella’ explained.

right after, Watson listed Bella’s main characteristics, noting that these characteristics could serve as inspiration for the girls and women in her life:

She (Sundari) is curious, kind and open-minded. This is the type of woman I want to present as an example to follow”, she explained. “In a weird way, she challenges the status quo where she lives and I found that very inspiring. She also manages to maintain her integrity and have a completely independent outlook. She is not easily swayed by other people’s viewpoints or rumours.”

Thus, Cinderella’s glass slipper only fit on her foot. lily jamesAn actress best known for her roles in “Pam & Tommy”, “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!”, “Baby Driver” and “Yesterday”.