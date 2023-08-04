Find out what’s in Gwyneth Paltrow’s fridge

Gwyneth Paltrow shows off tea, dairy products and other items in her fridge. Photo: reproduction/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow This Friday (04) decided to open my own fridge and show all the food products I use. The initiative came after a request was received from several of his fans.

“I think it’s a trend,” said the actress as she dished up her blonde hair while wearing white shorts with a white sweater.

Before opening the device, she made a revelation: “I’m not going to lie, I cleaned it before inviting you to come hereBut it’s really the kind of stuff I have in my fridge,” he said.

So he opened the door and started showing stuff. “Cream, regular milk and almond milk,” he said, showing the dairy products. In between, small bowls of fruit.

In addition to these items, Oscar winner There were different types of bottles and cans in it. You could also tell there was kombucha, Pellegrino water, Fever Tree tonic water, cans of Cameron’s Evelyn wine, Sapporo Japanese beer, and Kirin.

“You can see I have my little tinctures, my son loves coconut water,” she said. Then she shows Equi Tea iced tea and says that it is her favorite brand of drink.

Gwyneth shares the refrigerator and home with her husband, Brad Falchuk, 52, and their children, Apple Martin, 19, and Moses Martin, 17, since her marriage to Chris Martin, 46.

Gwyneth Paltrow and AirBnB

A few days ago, Gwyneth Paltrow was in the news after she put up a guest house in the mansion where she stays for temporary rent on Airbnb. The home, located in Montecito, California, has famous neighbors such as Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, Ariana Grande, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. (with information from MailOnline)

