Find out how much money Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make to the cast of Hollywood actors

The recent list of actors in Hollywood has generated a widespread movement of solidarity and support among the entertainment industry’s biggest stars. In the midst of halting production and filming of several cinematographic and television projects, celebrities such as George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and Leonardo DiCaprio, ben affleckAmong others, she has demonstrated her commitment to the Syndicato de Actores de Cine—the United States Federation of Radio and Television Artistes—through significant financial donations.

There huelga, which seeks to improve the labor and economic conditions of interpreters, has created the Foundation’s Emergency Economic Assistance Program for actors with economic difficulties. Over the past three weeks, the initiative has managed to raise more than $15 million, with the majority of donations coming from 14 movie stars recognized around the world.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Source: Universal Production (Instagram @jlo and @benaffleck_official_fans)

Importantly, these donations have contributed substantially to union members, most of whom have an average income of around $26,000 per year. In this sense, such celebrities as George Clooney, Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez contribute millionaires. ben affleckRyan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Julia Roberts, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey have all been a bulwark in maintaining the union’s fight in favor of better working and economic conditions for interpreters.

Meryl Streep, who has been a staunch defender of labor rights, expressed her support in a statement highlighting the importance of reclaiming dignity and humanity in the artistic profession. The three-time Oscar winner shared her experiences and recalled the days when she faced uncertain jobs and economic hardships. your commitment to huelga And its support for the Emergency Financial Assistance Program reflects its deep belief in the importance of building solidarity among interpreters and guaranteeing their well-being during work shutdowns.

For his part, George Clooney asked Courtney B. Vance has been publicly thanked for leading a historic recovery that has alleviated some of the pain and suffering caused by hunger. Low income interpreters. Positive response from Clooney and other celebrities highlights unity of artistic community huelga For fair and just working conditions.