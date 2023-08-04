Filmin debuts a special documentary series that explores Liv Ullman’s life and work in film and activism

Filmin premieres, in particular, the documentary series that journeys through the life of one of Norway’s greatest icons, a world-renowned artist and a dedicated humanitarian: Liv Ullman.

Premiere at the last Cannes Film Festival, the series features celebrities such as Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, Jeremy Irons and John Lytgow who pay tribute and talk about their shared collaboration.

The documentary series will premiere on the platform on August 8.

three-part documentary series, Liv Ullmann: A road less traveled Explores the multifaceted life of Liv Ullman Persona from Ingmar Bergman to his version miss julie from Ibsen.

Known for her intelligent and complex performances, Norwegian actress Liv Ullman gained international recognition for the film. Personaby Swedish director Ingmar Bergman, with whom she worked on several films.

In the series we meet some of Liv’s closest collaborators from her seven-decade career, including Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, John Lithgow, Jeremy Irons, Sam Waterston, Lena André and Pernilla August. The film explores the life of the actress and her extraordinary international career spanning 62 years.

Intimate Portrait of Liv Ullman is Akolkar’s second collaboration with an actress after the 2012 documentary, Liv and Ingmar.

Akolkar thanked, saying, “It was a great responsibility, privilege and gift for all of us to make this film about a timeless artist with an amazing life and immense integrity.” “Heartfelt and incomparable contributionby Ullman for the film.

Liv Ullmann: A road less traveled It also sheds light on what it means to be a woman in a male-dominated world and shows how to find and use your voice without losing your integrity, sense of humor or friends. It has a huge emotional impact as we come to understand the full extent of what Ullman has accomplished and the importance she has as an advocate for women around the world.

It does full justice to Ullman’s life and career as an actress, writer and director. – ScreenDaily