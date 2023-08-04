Extreme heat threatens the health of babies during pregnancy

For some children, the heat can be fatal. Bonell also conducted another recent review examining the relationship between heat exposure and stillbirth, which complemented a study in Western Australia that found that the risk of stillbirth, in particular, increased by 41% if the mother was exposed to moderate heat stress, about 32 degrees Celsius. Celsius. in the last two weeks of pregnancy.

Heat can affect a child’s development in other ways: A 2021 analysis showed a higher incidence of anomalies, such as heart defects, spina bifida or cleft lip, at warmer temperatures. Meanwhile, a 2019 study used existing research linking heat exposure to congenital heart disease and extrapolated how many such cases we can expect in the coming years: authors estimate over an 11-year period Another 7,000 babies will be born with congenital heart defects in the eight US states they studied. There is also evidence in animals that heat stress contributes to epigenetic changes (changes in gene expression) associated with long-term chronic diseases in adulthood, such as heart disease and diabetes, Bonell said.

And in the United States, any potential harm to the fetus has other implications. Pregnant people like never before in post-gnaws, are at risk of being prosecuted for behavior that harms the fetus, especially in states that recognize the status of the embryo, which provides legal rights to the fetus from the moment of conception. “Perhaps you live in a country that penalizes the adverse outcome of your birth because you walked when it was hot or worked outside when the temperature was too hot,” says Adele Dora Monteblanco, assistant professor of public health at the University of the Pacific. , from Oregon.

As research has accumulated linking extreme heat to pregnancy complications, public health agencies, including the World Health Organization and UNICEF, have begun to take notice and include pregnant women and their fetuses in alerts for these weather conditions, although some, such as the UK, continue to to leave them.

While including pregnant women in public health messages is important, doctors also need to do more to fully educate their patients about how to stay safe. “We know enough to act,” DeNicola says. “While we don’t have perfect solutions, we can provide advice.” He knows he should tell his patients to drink more water and try any kind of conditioner if they have the means. If air conditioning at home is not possible, people should look for cooling centers or malls, movie theaters or libraries.

Research has shown that more specific recommendations are still needed. A 2022 article published in Springer concluded that current recommendations for pregnant women regarding heat exposure are “sparse, inconsistent, and unsupported by evidence.” And there are big questions, such as at what stage of pregnancy the mother and fetus are most at risk, or at what temperature regimes the transition from risky to dangerous occurs.