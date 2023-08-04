Expert gives advice on how to calm children’s anxiety

Take away the summer, add a new class, a new teacher and new classmates, and even a little anxiety about it.

Strong4Life therapist Jody Baumstein says it’s normal to feel anxious about starting something new, and that feelings of anxiety can look different in children than in adults.

“If they notice themselves fidgeting or crying or not being able to make eye contact when talking about school, that could be a good sign that they are experiencing some anxiety,” Baumstein added.

The therapist says that she must first find out what is causing the anxiety. By asking general questions and listening to your child, you can help him calm down when solving problems.

“If they are really afraid to quickly open their lockers, let them practice with the lock at home,” Baumstein advised.

While you can’t completely eliminate stress in a child’s life, Baumstein says healthy habits can help. This includes getting plenty of sleep, eating well, being active, reducing screen time, and learning survival skills.

“How to learn to take deep breaths to calm your body so your brain can think clearly, or teach them how to use your feelings to bring you into the present moment,” Baumstein said.