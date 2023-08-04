Everything you need to know about the Los Angeles Champions

The decisive tournament of the Valorant Champions Tour 2023 competitive season is about to enter the scene.

The sixteen best teams in the world have already been selected after fierce competition in international leagues and regional qualifiers throughout the year. The event will take place in Los Angeles from 6 to 26 August.

Those wishing to personally witness the action can purchase tickets on the AXS and Ticketmaster websites. Cashiers are available to play at the Shrine Auditorium from August 6th to 20th and at the KIA Forum from August 24th to 26th.

In addition to the clashes on the battlefields, a number of special Valorant events will take place throughout August in Los Angeles. Called Surprise Experiences, they will take place at different locations around the city on specific days, offering fans multiple ways to celebrate the tournament.

Before matches begin, visitors can also take part in the Valorant Champions Fan Fest, an event dedicated to Valorant, the VCT, and most importantly, the fans. This will take place every morning during the final weekend outside of the KIA Forum.

The teams’ strategies for reaching the Champions League were different. Some secured their place in the tournament by excelling in the international leagues, while others received invitations thanks to their performance in the Last Chance qualifier. In addition, three teams from China have earned their spot for outstanding results in regional tournaments.

The competition will start from a group stage followed by a double elimination stage. The qualifiers are divided into four groups and two teams from each group will advance to the double elimination stage.fighting for the coveted crown of the Valorant World Championship.

Throughout the tournament, fans will be able to enjoy exclusive Champions in-game items from August 4 to 28, further immersing them in the game. To keep up to date with all the events and news, it is recommended to closely follow the social networks and channels of the Valorant community.

