Estanis Mogollon: On the theme of Bad Bunny, I composed ‘Cambio mi corazón’ in 10 minutes, because I didn’t like ‘El Ambrujo’ and many more. interview imp | shows

since 2000, Estanis Mogollon has devoted himself entirely to his creation, After being a ‘chotado’ and facing disappointment, he started earning money and making a name for himself in music. When I got married at 35, I stopped being the shy, introverted guy I fell in love with when I was 20. The song that was composed, the song that was caught. Thus the nickname ‘Re Midas de la Cumbia’ was obtained. But love always brings good and sad stories. of your subjects ‘Loro’ or ‘Revenge’successes like ‘Te Ache al Olvido’, ‘Queen Cura’, ‘Corazon de Piedra’, ‘Quisiera Change My Heart’ and ‘Alimana’ among others.

Who cries more when a relationship ends?

I believe that the woman holds more for man’s pride, takes it inside and at the same time expresses it. A woman doesn’t need a drink to wake up…

So, do they suffer more?

But get well soon. Once you leave the desire, don’t come again. Once again, near your partner, son as Shakira, Mujeres in Lauren, Challan…

I was in love, scared of rejection, what did I do to change?

Las Deceptiones Hasen Cambiar a Las Personas. I was shy, but after that I became mischievous, I think I became very nervous.

‘Picaflor’ is back…

He didn’t fall in love with me just like that, now he was in love, in a relationship.

Until I got married… ,

But I kept on talking, until at one point I said ‘enough is enough’, I can’t cheat on my wife anymore. I had so many problems in front of me, I went from one to another and she agreed and she accepted. Lo Bueno, that’s what I’m doing, I’m leaving you alone.

did you feel your head?

I believe yes, I believe…

What would they say to the loves that once fell?

I dedicate my last song I just wrote to ‘Stanis Band’ which says: “And the love that was endured for me, from where he apologized, I didn’t want to harm, I really wanted him, but he put me in a restless heart…” To all of them, sorry, sorry, sorry…

Estanis Mogollon in an interview with Chrome (Video: César Manay)

“No Me Gustava ‘El Ambrujo'”

With nearly a thousand themes, some of which are more popular than others, there’s no doubt about Estanis picking a song as his favorite: ‘Soportare’, from ‘Agua Marina’. “I like it more than ‘Motor y Motiva’ because I put lyrics and music in it. It was more of a romantic poem. It melts me every time I listen to it. Talk about what good love means to a human being. This creation found me in another dimension”, but your exit ‘El Enbrujo’which has crossed the boundaries and has been sung by artists like ‘America’ and ‘Los Palmeras’ from ArgentinaAlways leave doubt…

¿Por que no le gustaba ‘el ambrujo’?

The composition, the melody did not convince me, the lyrics seemed streamlined, monotonous: ‘Today, like everyone else, I am here…’ Dacia: Is it a catch?

Sometimes it passes for a model, but in a studio it turns…

I was always satisfied when I finished recording a theme, same this time. “¿Te gusta como ha quedo?”he told Ronald Chavez. “Promo, yo la escucho bien”, I answered. I was not convinced.

In the end it was a boom…

There was already one for ‘Agua Marina’, but when we were arranging in the studio I found Rubén Zarate, the dueno of ‘Caliente’: “¿You this subject? Esta bueno, yo la quiero”,

did you accept

I didn’t want it, he tells me: “I’ll pay you whatever you want… It’s not about the money, but the theme is for the group that benefits the most, the bell is about to ring at the end”. Actually, I didn’t want to leave it.

Eventually he convinced her…

We accept a request. Two years passed like this and nothing was known about the matter. By 2005, ‘Los Caribeños’ join hands with ‘Caliente’ to travel to Iquitos, listen to the song, mix it and discover it throughout the north.

What is the subject on which I compose fast?

When I’m inspired to do two or three in an hour, I pick up my guitar and take that lived experience and mix it with things I’ve seen. ‘You go, you go’ For example, wheel in 15 minutes, ‘change my heart’ In 10 crores… Many months have passed without writing anything to him too.

‘Te Vas, Te Vas’ is a matter of despair…

On the contrary, it was more ridiculous. I was in Lima and returned to Mancora on the day of my brother’s birthday. Baje del Tepesa is in front of his house and calls me. It was 11 in the morning, we prepared ourselves to take chela, had sebich at 5 in the afternoon, I was already shaken and I just went home…

what happened next?

My wife was upset. I just left a letter: ‘Estanis, I no longer support this, give priority to your family whenever you come. You have prepared your lunch, if you want dessert it is ready. I’m leaving, because you’re a man who doesn’t care for me, so you can’t live. Feed the baby… Post data: son dos de polvo y dos de agua’.

Is this abandonment motivated?

I go to my room thinking and if I see this thought: ‘Who will wake you up in the morning, who will make you sing…’ In the real thing he added his season. Luego su Hermana came to talk to me and at 10 pm my wife returned home. Many say it was a matter of suffering and, better yet, it was something that led to grace.

History of ‘Alimaa’, Puales

He had his best season from 2002 to 2007, winning the ‘Musician of the Year’ award thrice. 10 of the 30 best songs were by Estanis Mogollon. Y out of this top ten, ‘El Ambrujo’, ‘Te Vas, Te Vas’ and ‘Motor y Motivo’ from Copaban El Podio. I started making headway in music, but breakthroughs came with ‘Punales’.

Have you faced discrimination?

Yes, but with my orchestra, the Stannis Band. This was already known, but when I reached out to my subjects on the radio they said: “¿Are you Estanis Mogollon?… These songs must go through quality control”, And I wait for hours.

¿Y among musicians?

When I joined Apdayc, some co-workers looked at me from behind and decided I was a funny musician. I ‘Malteban’ and that’s why I created ‘Alimana’, that when I put my back down, I got ‘Punales’.

I believe, I also know…

Hasta Ahora Krio Ja, Ja. I’m aiming for where I’m going to shoot El Blanco. There are very few people who recognize your victory.

did anyone help you?

In 2000, my Hugo Quervelu promotion brought me to Lima for a birthday meeting at Apdayc and with Armando Mace, he said: “Doctor, I do not have a ticket for the return journey to Mancora…”. At that time I was still listening to my theme ‘Loro’ and I said: “Don’t worry Muchacho”. I am in this condition.

Sometimes a musician is not a good singer…

As in my case, I consider myself more of an interpreter.

A good singer who is also an interpreter?

Christian Yeppen is a complete person, the studio present in the United States has made things clear. What is achieved is not free. Dominate the landscape, it’s another level. Another good performer is Jose Quiroga of ‘Agua Marina’.

“If I’m a ‘Bad Rabbit’, I’m Not an Entrant”

Estanis Mogollon opened his heart to write his life with chrome (Photo: César Manay)

The Dominican Eddy Herrera, the Chilean Américo, the Argentinian group ‘Pamares’, the Mexican ‘Aron and his group Illusión’ and other foreign artists have recorded themes of the Piuran composer. His letters crossed borders, but still wished to be fulfilled: “I would like to make salsa for Gilberto Santa Rosa, I love the way he interprets it”.

Is this a theme for Shakira?

I don’t like her voice, but I have more respect for her, she makes good compositions, especially commercial ones. You know what to do.

Would you like to ask Bad Bunny for something?

No… It’s just that I have no idea what I’m going to write. The language of his songs is harsh, but now this language is troubling people. Romance should be given priority over sex.

Then there will be no regulation.

Yes, but my language, with my vocabulary, is not like some of the themes I’ve heard that sound like ‘porn music’.

¿Los salseros peruvianos currents que mas le gustan?

Cesar Vega and Daniela Darcourt.

If you were to start a series on your life, how shall we title it?

‘Motor and motive’ Yes ​​no, because I won, go (La Hijo ‘Grupo 5′). Perseverance? Huuumm no se… ¿La venganza? Go, go…

How would you like to remember it?

Like a poet, a bohemian, a man who always wanted to create songs in the fullness of despair, love and love…

Estanis Mogollon is a reflection of the provincial that came next With effort, talent and dedication. It is an image of you and anyone like you who changes through the ups and downs of life. And it is also undeniable that he became ‘immortal’, Because you will always live on in time through your songs…