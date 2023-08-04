Emilia Clarke comments on controversial scene from series finale

He revealed, “It was actually the most fun day I’ve ever had on set.”

one of the great innovations secret attacknew production marvel studioswas the introduction and development of giahcharacter played by Emilia Clarke, in an interview for MiracleThe actress commented on how fun it was to act in her first fight scene with her newly discovered powers. super skrull,

in the last moments of secret attackGiah betrays the villain Gravikluring him into a trap, which Exposes both Skrulls to the DNA of several characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The scene culminates in an intense battle that mixes the forces Drax, Disgusting, captain marvel and many more.

While the solution in the script caused discomfort for the public and particular critics, for Emilia Clarke, the execution of the scene was her “Most Fun Day” We set of footage.

“I literally thought, ‘This is the best day of my life'”commented. “I’m the type of person who likes to hang out at amusement parks. Give me a trapeze. Roller Coaster. The feeling was exactly the same. I couldn’t stop laughing. I couldn’t stop laughing. It was actually the most fun day I’ve ever had on set.”

Until now, Emilia Clarke had made very few forays into the world of action series and movies. secret attack it was the first time he had to deal with “superpowers” and details of a set Full of wires and equipment.

“There was a part of the fight where I was in the (stunt) car”commented. “So I was running, but I wasn’t really running. I was in a vehicle being pulled by a car. And then my favorite part was when they wired me up!”

all episodes from secret attack are available at disney+,

