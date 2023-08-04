‘Elusa’, the first sentence in Spanish by Woz Kids member Manu

young singer and composer Manu launched his first song in spanish ‘Spell’One who knows how to leave behind illusions, finds strength and courage in present love.

“This sensillo was born out of something that I wanted to do differently, because I had always written and sung in English. i sat with the producer Pedro Vengoechea And he said he wanted to play a song in Spanish. Then he helped me write it.”I explained The singer-songwriter in conversation with Zona Cerro.

‘Spell’ It has a mix of sounds and elements Dance and Synth Pop. This song is inspired by nostalgia 80s time It never goes out of fashion for me (…) ‘Spell’ It is living without fear, without superficial illusions, leaving behind the love of adolescence.”

A great professional team with young Manu was behind the making of Sensilo which premiered on 21st July. “On the guitar I parted Daniel Uribe, worked for great artists like Camilo, Karol G and Manuel Turizzo, Farios and Sebastian Lopera in mixing and mastering; or Andy Evans in Art and Graphic Design”.

“In this song they are ochantero vibes vintage Always mesmerized when I hear bands like Antiguo Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd, Everything from that time period fascinates me, and I wanted a mix of modern with 80s brush strokes.Sotuvo artist.

The song is counted along with its official video which was recorded United States in various places. “Gossip with my friends was something spontaneous, we went to the beach, to the park, to my house, as if that was the perspective of the relationship.,

with colombian blood

manuela maria this is the name of your dick 19 years old, born in New Jersey, USA, In madre bogotana or Priest Barranquillo. He remarks that for five years he has been visiting colombia, in particular Barranquilla Carnival, And he loves it.

“Yo, every year I come here with my aunts and uncles, I really enjoy Colombia. I’ve enjoyed my birthday party and the carnival of Barranquilla for five years El theme fue de carnival, donde yo era la reina. come to her again 2019 And I was mesmerized”, Very nice description.

narrower than them 10 years He experienced this special interest towards music. “I’ve always sung since I was little, I love to sing, but I was very introverted, I was quiet and I only sang when I didn’t have any kids at home”.

“For 10 years I started to like it more and I signed up for Voice Kids by Telemundo Without my father Supiron, I recorded my data when he called him Dijeron: We want Manuela to win by singing in front of Orlando Natalia Jimenez, Daddy Yankee Y pues fue un super big jump y me fue muy bien. the team went Natalia And since then, I started my music career”, Story.

In 2018 I participated in Woz Kids Colombia. “After your audition for Woz Kids Colombia, where you sang Sia’s ‘Chandelier’i was a team fannie lu, Ye me fu muy bien”.

The young music maestro had attended the auditions last year as well the voice nbc and explained the song ‘shallow’. sing in front Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, John Legend And since then I have been writing my own songs and publishing them.

“I want to improve my Spanish and write more songs, because I already have them in English.” A Karma, TBD, Special and Miss You” (…) “I don’t want to leave Colombia, I love the whole atmosphere, the energy and the music”, Throw light on Manu.

Promotional video ofSpell’ account with more than 46 thousand views in less than 15 daysI guess the singer is happy to thank you for welcoming her first sentence in Spanish.

“This song can be found on all digital platforms”, suppression.