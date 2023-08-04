Ed Sheeran’s concert breaks attendance record at Soldier Field – Telemundo Chicago

It is possible that it is known that Ed Sheeran was in Chicago last weekend.

Probably because I saw a video on social media of the famous musician serving food at The Wieners Circle, an iconic hot dog spot north of downtown.

Or maybe because it was one of the 73,000 people who attended the British singer’s concert at Soldier Field and reached an unprecedented figure.

Ed Sheeran’s Saturday concert in Chicago broke Soldier Field’s ticket sales record, making it the “biggest concert ever” held at the stadium, according to officials.

See more “Chicago! We broke the ticket record tonight. It’s the biggest concert we’ve ever played here. Y’all are here tonight! Thank you so much for giving me your Saturday night.” , @Ed Sheeran 📸: evilchopper714 / IG pic.twitter.com/J2eLVFkHBe – Soldier Field (@SoldierField) 30 July 2023

However, tickets for several concerts at Soldier Field have sold out on previous occasions, such as recent tours by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. So, what exactly makes Sheeran’s show the “biggest story” at the stadium?

Everything is related to the location of the set.

According to a stadium spokesperson, the Sheeran stage was built “in a circular shape” in the middle of the field, which allowed Soldier Field to sell all-grade tickets as well as track tickets.

“Most of the sets were built in the far north of the stadium, where the Level 100 seats have been removed,” the spokesperson explained. “Because of this, we lost all of the north and parts of the flanks due to the lack of visibility of the scenery.”

In these cases, the stadium allocation, which counts 63,500 seats, is limited to between 54,000 and 57,000 plazas, depending on how many suites and seats are to be withdrawn, the spokesman said.

For this reason, 73,000 tickets were sold for Ed Sheeran’s concert, a record figure.

Where does Sheeran’s show compare to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé concerts sold out?

Those responsible for the stadium did not comment on the type of scenes set up by Taylor Swift or Beyoncé, nor on the number of tickets sold for these shows. However, the spokesperson assured that “Taylor is very prominent in terms of attendance and gross ticket sales with The Grateful Dead, Beyoncé and U2.”